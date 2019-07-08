The Falcons' five best offensive performances in 2018

1. Sept. 16 vs. Carolina Panthers

The Falcons bounced back from a tough season opener with a 31-point showing in their Week 2 victory against the Panthers. Calvin Ridley scored his first touchdown as a member of the Falcons on an 11-yard slant route late in the second quarter. Austin Hooper then gave Atlanta a lead before halftime with an 8-yard touchdown catch of his own. In the second half, a pair of Matt Ryan touchdown runs proved to be the difference in this win. Tevin Coleman chipped in with one of his best performances of the season, carrying the ball 16 times for 107 yards and catching four passes for another 18. Atlanta converted nearly 55 percent of its third-down chances, was a perfect 4-of-4 in the red zone and did not allow a single sack. That kind of efficiency couple with the balance of 170 rushing yards and 272 passing yards makes this the top offensive performance from the Falcons in 2018.