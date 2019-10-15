Tabeek's NFL Power Rankings: Two teams crack top 10, Falcons tumble

Oct 15, 2019 at 11:39 AM
Matthew Tabeek

We're almost to the midway mark of the 2019 season and, at least for a number of teams who've gotten off to slow starts, it's time to make a move or suffer the consequences.

While teams like the Patriots, Saints, 49ers, Packers and Seahawks continue to roll, teams who've underperformed thus far are running out of time.

And that brings us to the Falcons, who dropped a heartbreaking loss on the road to the Cardinals on Sunday and fell to 1-5 on the season. Atlanta hosts the Rams and Seahawks before heading into its bye week. Wins over those two NFC West teams would do wonders for a team that entered 2019 with some lofty expectations.

So, without further ado, it's time for the Week 7 edition of my Wildly Important NFL Power Rankings. Enjoy.

1. Patriots (6-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They Patriots took care of Daniel Jones and Big Blue and have now won 19 straight games against first- or second-year quarterbacks. Yes, that is the longest such streak in NFL history. 1
2. Saints (5-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
No one is talking a whole lot about the Saints defense, and they should be. 2
3. 49ers (5-0) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
The 49ers won’t be sneaking up on anyone anymore. They’ve got everybody’s attention now, especially after how they pushed the Rams around. 3
4. Packers (5-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
The Packers are off to their first 3-0 start in the NFC North since 2012 after squeaking by the Lions on Monday night. 4
5. Seahawks (5-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
The Seahawks are now 3-0 on the road for the first time in 39 years – and the NFC West might be the best division in the NFL. 6
6. Bills (4-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They’re coming off their bye week and hosting the winless Dolphins. Sounds like a two-week bye if you ask me. 7
7. Panthers (4-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Is this team better with Kyle Allen behind center? They’re certainly playing like it as they head into the bye week. 10
8. Vikings (4-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
The receivers are catching lots of balls again and now all is well in Minny (and Kirk Cousins is suddenly a good quarterback again). Amazing. 11
9. Texans (4-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Deshaun Watson went into Arrowhead and outdueled Patrick Mahomes who, in case you forgot, was picked two spots ahead of him in the 2017 NFL Draft. Impressive outing. 14
10. Chiefs (4-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They’ve now lost two straight and are not looking so dominant anymore. And can we please tap the brakes on all of the Super Bowl chatter? Thanks. 5
11. Ravens (4-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They’re sitting (comfortably) atop the AFC North standings but now go on the road to play the Seahawks in Seattle. Not an easy assignment. 17
12. Rams (3-3) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They’ve now lost three straight games. What’s going on with the Rams? For one, they’re not running the football like they have in the past. They’re a different team when Todd Gurley is healthy. 9
13. Lions (2-2-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
A tough (and controversial) loss to the Packers in Lambeau. They’re now 0-2 on Monday night under Matt Patricia. 13
14. Cowboys (3-3) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
That 3-0 start seems like a while ago now, doesn’t it? They were embarrassed on the road by the Jets and now Doug Pederson is guaranteeing his team will beat the ‘Boys in Big D. This should be interesting. 8
15. Raiders (3-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Does anyone get the feeling that the Raiders are embracing this us-against-the-world mentality and enjoying their underdog status? I do. 15
16. Eagles (3-3) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
So Doug Pederson says his Eagles are going to go down to Dallas, beat the Cowboys and take over first place in the NFC East. OK, Doug. We’re watching. 12
17. Colts (3-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They’ve had two weeks to prepare for the red-hot Texans. They’re going to need it. 16
18. Bears (3-2) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Speaking of needing an extra week to prepare for an opponent … the Bears are coming off their bye and host the Saints on Sunday. 18
19. Cardinals (2-3-1) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Many thought the Cardinals would struggle mightily with an undersized rookie quarterback and a rookie coach straight out of the college ranks. Well, so far they’re doing an OK job. 25
20. Steelers (2-4) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
It’s always nice when you can pick up an extra home game in Los Angeles, isn’t it? 26
21. Browns (2-4) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
The Browns might have a lot of individual talent, but they’re definitely not playing well together as a team. Repeat after me, T-E-A-M: Together everyone achieves more. 20
22. Broncos (2-4) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
This team is going to have to rely on its defense, and that’s what they’re doing. They’ve won two straight and pitched a shutout against the Titans. Next up: The Chiefs. 30
23. Jaguars (2-4) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
What happened to that Gardner Minshew Magic everyone was talking about? Oh well, at least the Jags have the winless Bengals this week. 21
24. Giants (2-4) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Daniel Jones has gone from Eli’s clone to the second coming of Phil Simms to comparisons to Dave Brown, another former Duke Blue Devil (and bust). Poor guy, but that’s New York, pal. Get used to it. 22
25. Titans (2-4) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Three weeks ago Marcus Mariota led the Titans past the Falcons. Now there’s talk that Ryan Tannehill will take his job. Ladies and gentlemen, the Titans season. 23
26. Buccaneers (2-4) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Many thought Bruce Arians would be able to help limit Jameis Winston’s turnovers. The Bucs QB tossed five interceptions in a loss to division rival Carolina. 19
27. Chargers (2-4) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
I was once really high on the Chargers. Not anymore. They play three of their next four on the road, too. 24
28. Jets (1-4) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Great win for Team Green against the Cowboys. Can they start stringing some wins together with Sam Darnold back? Well, they host the Patriots next … and you saw my take on the Patriots above, right? 28
29. Falcons (1-5) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
The Dirty Birds must regroup and put that Cardinals loss behind them. Heck, let’s just put the first six games in the rearview while we’re at it. The offense is clicking and they’re going to need to be at full throttle against the Rams on Sunday. 27
30. Redskins (1-5) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Interim coach Bill Callahan gets his first win as Redskins coach and they’re no longer winless. Can they upset the red-hot 49ers at FedEx? Probably not but it would be fun to talk about. 29
31. Bengals (0-6) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
Could this be the weekend the Bengals pick up their first win? They play at home and the Jaguars are certainly beatable. 31
32. Dolphins (0-5) TABEEK'S TAKE PREVIOUS
They lost to the winless Redskins but put up a fight. The good news is that they still have the inside track to the top pick in April. 32
