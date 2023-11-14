A look at where the Falcons rank statistically in the NFL entering Week 11 bye

The Falcons are 4-6 as their bye week begins and don't play another game until Nov. 26 when they host the Saints. 

Nov 14, 2023 at 02:00 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

Below is a complete look at where the Atlanta Falcons rank in select statistical categories as they begin their Week 11 bye.

The Falcons' next game is scheduled for Nov. 26 (1 p.m. ET, FOX) against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
Falcons Rank
Yards per game 335.3 15
Yards per play 5.06 19
Rushing yards per game 130.4 7
Rushing yards per play 4.19 14
Passing yards per game 204.9 21
Passing yards per play 6.36 17
Points per game 18.9 24
Third down 41.43% 12
Fourth down 46.15% 20
Red zone 53.13% 17
Goal to go 57.89% T-27
Interception rate 2.17% 16
Sacks per pass attempt 9.32% 26
DEFENSE

Table inside Article
Falcons Rank
Yards per game 308.8 8
Yards per play 4.98 9
Rushing yards per game 108.4 14
Rushing yards per play 3.93 12
Passing yards per game 200.4 10
Passing yards per play 6.20 10
Points per game 21.7 T-18
Third down 34.38% 5
Fourth down 50% T-16
Red zone 44.83% 6
Goal to go 57.14% T-5
Interception rate 1.55% 28
Sacks per pass attempt 6.5% 26
SPECIAL TEAMS

Table inside Article
Falcons Ranks
Punt return average (offense) 5.3 32
Kickoff return average (offense) 16.7 32
Punt return average (defense) 12.6 28
Kickoff return average (defense) 21.9 15
Field goals made 95.45% T-5
