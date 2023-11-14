A look at where the Falcons rank statistically in the NFL entering Week 11 bye

Below is a complete look at where the Atlanta Falcons rank in select statistical categories as they begin their Week 11 bye.
The Falcons' next game is scheduled for Nov. 26 (1 p.m. ET, FOX) against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
OFFENSE
|Falcons
|Rank
|Yards per game
|335.3
|15
|Yards per play
|5.06
|19
|Rushing yards per game
|130.4
|7
|Rushing yards per play
|4.19
|14
|Passing yards per game
|204.9
|21
|Passing yards per play
|6.36
|17
|Points per game
|18.9
|24
|Third down
|41.43%
|12
|Fourth down
|46.15%
|20
|Red zone
|53.13%
|17
|Goal to go
|57.89%
|T-27
|Interception rate
|2.17%
|16
|Sacks per pass attempt
|9.32%
|26
DEFENSE
|Falcons
|Rank
|Yards per game
|308.8
|8
|Yards per play
|4.98
|9
|Rushing yards per game
|108.4
|14
|Rushing yards per play
|3.93
|12
|Passing yards per game
|200.4
|10
|Passing yards per play
|6.20
|10
|Points per game
|21.7
|T-18
|Third down
|34.38%
|5
|Fourth down
|50%
|T-16
|Red zone
|44.83%
|6
|Goal to go
|57.14%
|T-5
|Interception rate
|1.55%
|28
|Sacks per pass attempt
|6.5%
|26
SPECIAL TEAMS
|Falcons
|Ranks
|Punt return average (offense)
|5.3
|32
|Kickoff return average (offense)
|16.7
|32
|Punt return average (defense)
|12.6
|28
|Kickoff return average (defense)
|21.9
|15
|Field goals made
|95.45%
|T-5