Social Bird: A.J. Terrell reacts to first career interception

For Atlanta Falcons rookie A.J. Terrell, his first five months of being an NFL player has been a whirlwind to say the least.

Terrell, 22, wasn't able to get in the building to meet his coaches and teammates until late July after being drafted in April. He had to learn his playbook virtually. He had to find ways to stay in shape on his own.

And then things got even more complicated for Terrell when he became the first NFL player to have to miss a game due to being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Terrell missed two games for the Falcons.