'The game didn't look too big for him.' For Bijan Robinson, it wasn't.

ATLANTA — As the butterflies took off, so did Bijan Robinson.

The Atlanta Falcons rookie running back had no shame in admitting to nerves prior to his first preseason game Friday, a tie against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He expected them, and they fueled his debut 12-yard run just one minute and 26 seconds into the action.

"As soon as the first play was out the way, I was ready," Robinson said. "I was ready. It all went away. But yeah, I was definitely a little nervous going into it. I felt that that was natural. I'm just a human being."

A human being who just so happens to be the Falcons' No. 8 overall pick in this year's draft.

Robinson did not play in Atlanta's preseason opener last Friday against the Miami Dolphins, so the hype of his debut had another week to build. Falcons head coach Arthur Smith announced the starters would play in the second exhibition game as soon as the first ended. It was safe to assume that included Robinson.

"He's incredible," Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom said. "He's so talented. He works so hard. For him to come out and have success is awesome. And I can't wait for what the future holds."

The offensive starters only played one series, but that series went for 15 plays and 76 net yards. It ended prematurely with a Bengals interception.

Regardless, during that time, Robinson carried the ball four times for 20 yards. That cranks out to be an even average of five yards per carry and broke down individually to 12-, 4-, 3- and 4-yard runs. He also caught one pass for six yards.

"I thought Bijan operated fast," Smith said. "The game didn't look too big for him."

That may have been by design.