Falcons bring in undrafted free agent Trevor Reid to add depth to offensive line

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons signed offensive lineman Trevor Reid, the team announced Thursday.
Reid is an undrafted free agent out of Louisville, where he lined up at left tackle. From 2020-22, he played in 33 games. He only missed one game in his final two seasons.
Louisville averaged 201 yards rushing per game in 2022, finishing with an 8-5 record. It had 209.8 and 6-7, respectively, in 2021.
The Philadelphia Eagles originally signed Reid back in May but then waived him earlier this month.
Reid — a 23-year-old Spalding, Georgia, native — is 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds.
The Falcons' roster is back at the 90-man limit after dropping to 89 on Wednesday, when Matt Hennessy was placed on injured reserve.