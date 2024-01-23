Running back Bijan Robinson named to PFWA's 2023 All-Rookie Team

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Rookie recognition alert.
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson received national attention from the Pro Football Writers of America. The association continued to unveil its 2023 On-Field Award winners on Tuesday with the Rookie of the Year, the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year and the All-Rookie Team. Robinson was named to the All-Rookie Team offense.
This is the first accolade for the rookie. Robinson is one of six finalists for the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year, but voting for fans is still open and will remain so until Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.
Robinson had a standout debut season, setting a franchise record for yards from scrimmage by a rookie with 1,463. That total divided into 976 rushing yards on 214 carries and 487 receiving yards on 58 receptions. He scored four rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns in his full schedule of 17 games.
The Falcons used their No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Robinson out of Texas.
Jahmyr Gibbs was also named an All-Rookie Team running back. The Detroit Lions drafted Gibbs at No. 12 overall from Alabama.
The PFWA already announced its All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams on Monday -- with two Falcons landing spots -- and will announce multiple more On-Field Award winners as this week continues:
- Wednesday: Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year
- Thursday: Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year
- Friday: Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year
