Running back Bijan Robinson named to PFWA's 2023 All-Rookie Team

The Pro Football Writers of America will roll out all of its 2023 On-Field Award winners this week.

Jan 23, 2024 at 01:09 PM
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Rookie recognition alert.

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson received national attention from the Pro Football Writers of America. The association continued to unveil its 2023 On-Field Award winners on Tuesday with the Rookie of the Year, the Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year and the All-Rookie Team. Robinson was named to the All-Rookie Team offense.

This is the first accolade for the rookie. Robinson is one of six finalists for the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year, but voting for fans is still open and will remain so until Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

Robinson had a standout debut season, setting a franchise record for yards from scrimmage by a rookie with 1,463. That total divided into 976 rushing yards on 214 carries and 487 receiving yards on 58 receptions. He scored four rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns in his full schedule of 17 games.

The Falcons used their No. 8 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Robinson out of Texas.

Jahmyr Gibbs was also named an All-Rookie Team running back. The Detroit Lions drafted Gibbs at No. 12 overall from Alabama.

The PFWA already announced its All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams on Monday -- with two Falcons landing spots -- and will announce multiple more On-Field Award winners as this week continues:

  • Wednesday: Most Valuable Player, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year
  • Thursday: Coach of the Year, Executive of the Year, Assistant Coach of the Year
  • Friday: Comeback Player of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood)

Scenes from a feature on Troy Andersen in Dillon, Montana on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from a feature on Troy Andersen in Dillon, Montana on Monday, March 6, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the third quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Detail view of the reflection in a fans' sunglasses of Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 signing autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Detail view of the reflection in a fans' sunglasses of Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 signing autographs during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, July 28, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter does strength and conditioning during phase one at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter does strength and conditioning during phase one at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
The 2023 Draft Pick Bijan Robinson poses for photos during the 2023 NFL Draft Day 2 at the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Friday, April 28, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 signs his contract at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63 signs his contract at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, March 13, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 is filmed for a tattoo feature at Ticketmaster Studios in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #30 is filmed for a tattoo feature at Ticketmaster Studios in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks to media during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank speaks to media during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Keith Smith poses for portraits in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Keith Smith poses for portraits in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 does strength and conditioning during phase one at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 does strength and conditioning during phase one at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Monday, April 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 ride in a Black Hawk helicopter during the Season kickoff event at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, GA on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 and long snapper Liam McCullough #49 ride in a Black Hawk helicopter during the Season kickoff event at Clay National Guard Center in Marietta, GA on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 signs autographs for fans during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Saturday, July 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Quavo is filmed for a season kickoff video at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, August 27, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Quavo is filmed for a season kickoff video at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, August 27, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons players walk out during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons players walk out during Joint Practice at Miami Dolphins Training Facility in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday, August 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for the endzone during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for the endzone during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 during AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 warms up prior to the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34 warms up prior to the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Parker Hesse #46 makes a tackle during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
during the game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 celebrates after a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44 celebrates after a sack during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 runs after a catch during the second half the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Mitch Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a stop on fourth down during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 reacts after a stop on fourth down during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 and his mother at Historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, December 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Micah Abernathy #29 and his mother at Historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday, December 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a play during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 reacts after a play during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 with the Angry Runs shirt and scepter as he poses for portraits in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 with the Angry Runs shirt and scepter as he poses for portraits in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Wednesday, November 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the first half of the Week 13 Game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Sunday, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 walks out prior to the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a play during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts after a play during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Team run out during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. On Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
Team run out during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. On Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 arrives prior to the Week 18 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, January 7, 2024. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 walks out before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 walks out before the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon descends from the roof prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddie Falcon descends from the roof prior to the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Behind-the-scenes look during a 2023 season kickoff video shoot with Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Behind-the-scenes look during a 2023 season kickoff video shoot with Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Ludacris prepares on the roof during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Ludacris prepares on the roof during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

View of a red helmet at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
View of a red helmet at Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown during the Week 1 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 10, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85 prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Fans march from The Green Man to the stadium prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans march from The Green Man to the stadium prior to the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches a long reception during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 catches a long reception during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 kicks a field goal during the first quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 celebrate after the win during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0 and Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48 celebrate after the win during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Scotty ATL poses for a portrait before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Scotty ATL poses for a portrait before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks back to the locker room after warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks back to the locker room after warm ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Thursday, August 24, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Defense lines up during the first quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 kneels during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 kneels during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, October 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

View of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats initiative in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
View of the cleats of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11 for the 2023 My Cause My Cleats initiative in Studio B at Ticketmaster Studios inside the Atlanta Falcons headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24 during the fourth quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 prior to the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Scenes from painting the field ahead of the Atlanta Falcons season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Friday, September 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Scenes from painting the field ahead of the Atlanta Falcons season opener at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA on Friday, September 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 carries the ball during the Week 12 Game against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 26, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 rushes during the first half of the Week 10 Game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, November 12, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 rushes during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8 celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the second quarter of the Week 14 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 10, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Players huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Players huddle prior to the Preseason Game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Cheerleaders perform prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Cheerleaders perform prior to the Preseason Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday, August 18, 2023. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 reacts after catching a long reception during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18 reacts after catching a long reception during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 reacts during the second quarter of the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Matthew Grimes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 intercepts the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, December 30, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49 boards the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. on Saturday, December 30, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons run out of the tunnel before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons run out of the tunnel before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

General view of fans during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
General view of fans during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40 warms up prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the Week 17 Game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, December 31, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64 arrives before the Week 2 Game against the Green Bay Packers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, September 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 is tackled after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 is tackled after a catch during the third quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 arrives prior to the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 looks to pass during the fourth quarter of the Week 4 Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London, England on Sunday, October 1, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 reacts after a sack during the second quarter of the Week 15 Game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina on Sunday, December 17, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 walks out prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3 walks out prior to the Week 3 Game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on Sunday, September 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 runs with the ball during the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by AJ Reynolds/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 sacks the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55 sacks the quarterback during the second quarter of the Week 16 Game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, December 24, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 greets fans after the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 celebrates with offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65 after a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the Week 5 Game against the Houston Texans at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 8, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

A view of the Halo Board after a touchdown during the game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)
A view of the Halo Board after a touchdown during the game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #17 sacks the quarterback during the third quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out to warmups before the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Fans cheer during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Fans cheer during the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 records his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93 records his 100th career sack during the second quarter of the Week 6 Game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, October 15, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6 celebrates with teammates after kicking the game-winning field goal during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81 during practice at Atlanta Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Ga. on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9 arrives prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90 sacks the quarterback during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27 celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97 hits the quarterback during the first quarter of the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84 arrives prior to the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0celebrates with teammates after a fumble recovery during the second quarter of the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Jay Bendlin/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33 prior to the Week 7 Game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on Sunday, October 22, 2023. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 walks out of the tunnel before the Week 9 Game against the Minnesota Vikings at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, November 5, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7 carries the ball during the first quarter of the Week 8 Game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday, October 29, 2023. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)

news

Jovaughn Gwyn must step up after redshirt-type season in 2023 -- Rookie Review

The seventh-round NFL draft pick spent his rookie season mostly working behind the scenes.
news

Falcons finally find long-term fit at left guard in Matthew Bergeron -- Rookie Review

The Falcons' second-round draft pick in 2023 played a team-high 1,129 offensive snaps at left guard, a position that has been a revolving door for years. 
news

Chris Lindstrom, Jessie Bates III voted to PFWA teams

The Pro Football Writers of America will roll out all of its 2023 On-Field Award winners this week.
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Ben Johnson

What you need to know about Johnson, the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator in 2023.
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Bobby Slowik

Learn more about the Houston Texans offensive coordinator in 2023
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Joe Brady

Learn more about the Buffalo Bills interim offensive coordinator.
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Raheem Morris

Morris was the Falcons interim head coach in 2020 before winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams as their defensive coordinator in 2021. 
news

Falcons announce second completed interview with Bill Belichick

Atlanta announced a completed first interview with the former Patriots head coach on Monday, Jan. 15. 
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Aaron Glenn

What you need to know about Glenn, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator the past three seasons.
news

Drake London's solid sophomore season highlights a down year for the receivers -- Falcons Breakdown 

Falcons wide receivers contributed the lowest total receiving yards for the position group in almost 20 years. 
news

Falcons announce completed interview with Brian Johnson

What you need to know about Johnson, the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator in 2023.

Jovaughn Gwyn must step up after redshirt-type season in 2023 -- Rookie Review

Falcons finally find long-term fit at left guard in Matthew Bergeron -- Rookie Review

Falcons head coach tracker

