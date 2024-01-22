Chris Lindstrom, Jessie Bates III voted to PFWA teams

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Add yet another tally next to the names of Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom and safety Jessie Bates III. Both again gained national recognition after their performances in the regular season.

The Pro Football Writers of America association will roll out all of its 2023 On-Field Award winners this week, starting with Monday’s All-NFL, All-AFC and All-NFC teams.

Bates was named to the All-NFL defense. Bates and Lindstrom were each placed on the All-NFC team for their respective positions.

Lindstrom, specifically at guard, is a repeat from 2022. The PFWA honor is new to Bates.

These accolades come after both were chosen as Associated Press All-Pro second-team members on Jan. 12. The pair were also picked for the Pro Bowl games on Jan. 3.

Bates has one up on Lindstrom with his All-Pro nomination by the NFL Players Association, too, an honor that was announced on Jan. 10.

Lindstrom was a rock on the right side of the Falcons' offensive front, taking 1,068 (99%) snaps in 16 games. That was the second-best tally among the linemen, even though Lindstrom missed the Falcons' Week 15 loss to the Carolina Panthers with an ankle injury. During his field time, Lindstrom was only called for five penalties, four of which were enforced.

Lindstrom has been with the Falcons since the organization selected him with its first-round pick in 2019 NFL Draft.

Meanwhile, Bates just concluded a career season, setting personal bests in interceptions (six; previously four), forced fumbles (three; previously one) and total tackles (132; previously 111). He also had a career-long 92-yard pick-six in the Falcons' Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Bates signed with the Falcons in the 2023 offseason as a free agent on March 16, 2023. He previously spent five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, who originally selected Bates with a second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The PFWA will announce multiple more On-Field Award winners as this week continues: