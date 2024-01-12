Jessie Bates III, Chris Lindstrom named to AP All-Pro second team for 2023

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The accolades keep rolling in for Chris Lindstrom and Jessie Bates III.

On Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman and safety, respectively, were named to the Associated Press All-Pro second team. This comes on top of both their Pro Bowl invitations received a week ago.

Bates also earned an NFL Players Association All-Pro bid earlier this week. All three honors are firsts for the six-year veteran.

Lindstrom, meanwhile, made the Pro Bowl last year and received second-team AP All-Pro recognition. He just wrapped his fifth season in the league.

First, Bates. The praise should come as no surprise, as Bates just concluded a career season. He set personal bests in interceptions (six; previously four), forced fumbles (three; previously one) and total tackles (132; previously 111). Bates also had a career-long pick-six in the Falcons' Week 12 win over the New Orleans Saints, returning his interception 92 yards for a touchdown.

Back on Dec. 28, 2023, Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was asked what makes Bates worthy of first-team AP All-Pro honors.

"What doesn't?" Nielsen said. "I mean, the guy does everything. It's a good question. It really is because when you try to poke holes in his game, there really (aren't any.) What does he not do well? … I've seen him grow – not just what you're seeing, the product on the field. It's behind the scenes, seeing him grow since he's been here. To me, that's been the biggest. And I know the voting, the Pro Bowl and stuff like that that you're talking about, not everybody sees that part, but the impact is as important outside the white lines as it is inside the white lines — and that's what's impressive about him."

Bates signed with the Falcons this past offseason as a free agent on March 16, 2023. He was previously with the Cincinnati Bengals for five seasons. The Bengals used a second-round pick on Bates in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Now, Lindstrom. The Falcons' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft has remained with the organization since his rookie year.

Being a guard, there aren't any flashy statistics that go with the position. Lindstrom has, however, been an anchor on the right side of the Falcons' offensive front, taking 1,068 (99%) snaps in 16 games this past season. There's only one other lineman who took more snaps – left guard Matthew Bergeron (1,129 for 100%) – but that lineman played in all 17 games. Lindstrom missed the Falcons' Week 15 loss to the Carolina Panthers due to an ankle injury.