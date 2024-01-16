How to vote Falcons running back Bijan Robinson for 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson was named a finalist for the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year, the league announced Tuesday.

The recipient of this award is decided by fans. Voting opened Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET and closes Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. ET. Fans can vote online at NFL.com or in the NFL Mobile App.

The winner will be announced Feb. 8 and recognized during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. He will also receive a custom Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy.

Robinson joins Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.

The two running backs – Robinson and Gibbs – are the only nominees who were not awarded a weekly honor during the regular season. Below is a week-by-week breakdown. Bolded names represent year-end finalists.

Week 1: New York Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson

Week 2: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua

Week 3: Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane

Week 4: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (2)

Week 5: Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (2)

Week 6: Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young

Week 7: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (3)

Week 8: Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis

Week 9: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud

Week 10: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (2)

Week 11: New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito

Week 12: New York Giants wide receiver Jalin Hyatt

Week 13: Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta

Week 14: New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (2)

Week 15: Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (2)

Week 16: Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (4)

Week 17: Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers

Week 18: Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (3)

Robinson set a franchise record for yards of scrimmage by a rookie with 1,463. That broke down into 976 rushing yards on 214 carries and 487 receiving yards on 58 receptions. He scored four rushing touchdowns and four receiving touchdowns in his full slate of 17 games.