Report: Roger Goodell speaks out, says NFL wrong to not listen to players on protests 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made a strong statement on Friday evening.
Goodell said the league was wrong for not listening to their players earlier and he encourages all of the players to speak out and peacefully protest.
"We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people," Goodell said. "We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."
Goodell also vows to help to personally help create the "much needed change in this country."
Several NFL players, including Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, have been vocal about how they plan to take action to create change following the recent protests that were sparked after the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.
Ryan pledged a $500,000 donation to a GoFundMe fundraiser that he established to help the people of color in the city of Atlanta.