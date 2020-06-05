Friday, Jun 05, 2020 07:24 PM

Report: Roger Goodell speaks out, says NFL wrong to not listen to players on protests 

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made a strong statement on Friday evening.

Goodell said the league was wrong for not listening to their players earlier and he encourages all of the players to speak out and peacefully protest.

"We, the NFL, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people," Goodell said. "We, the NFL, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest."

Goodell also vows to help to personally help create the "much needed change in this country."

Several NFL players, including Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, have been vocal about how they plan to take action to create change following the recent protests that were sparked after the recent deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

Ryan pledged a $500,000 donation to a GoFundMe fundraiser that he established to help the people of color in the city of Atlanta.

Related Content

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones
SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney
news

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time
news

Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

NFL teams were advised training camp is expected to open on time 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line

This fall, the pressure will be on Atlanta's defensive line to, well, generate more pressure
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

16 plays entered, two remain! What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit
news

Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit

The Falcons' collection of offensive talent during the 2012 season was frankly incredible
CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 
news

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

CBSSports.com ranked their top-10 offensive linemen with Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Alex Mack not making the cut 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line

The performance of the offensive line will be important for the team's overall success in 2020
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited
news

A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited

This change of scenery might be exactly what he needs

Top News

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

Advertising