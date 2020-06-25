Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit there's been a lot of questions surrounding when the NFL season will begin.
According to NFL executive Jeff Pash, clubs were advised that the league expects training camps to start on the normal schedule.
The reported start date for most teams to open training camp is July 28.
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said he plans to have a contingency plan for every situation that could occur this season with the complexity of the pandemic.
Pash also said decisions regarding the preseason will be coming "very soon."