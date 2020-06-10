Raheem Morris to participate in NFL's Quarterback Coaching Summit

The NFL announced the list of participants for the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit that will take place virtually this year.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be participating in the two-day event that aims to help build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the NFL.

The list is made up of current and former NFL coaches, NCAA coaches, executives and former general managers.

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh are a few of the current coordinators who will join Morris for the event on June 22-23.

"The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "From professional development to networking to coaching best practices — this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football."

Morris, 43, was promoted to defensive coordinator following the 2019 season. After starting the season 1-7, Falcons coach Dan Quinn moved Morris from wide receivers coach – a position he held for three seasons – to the defensive side of the ball.

With an extensive background working with defensive backs in his NFL coaching career, Morris spent a significant amount of time working with Atlanta's secondary.

Under Morris' leadership, the Falcons' play on defense improved drastically. The Falcons won six of their final eight games and ranked No. 1 in third-down conversion percentage (38 percent) and No. 5 in points allowed per game (16.9).