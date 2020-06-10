Wednesday, Jun 10, 2020 03:10 PM

Raheem Morris to participate in NFL's Quarterback Coaching Summit

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

The NFL announced the list of participants for the third annual Quarterback Coaching Summit that will take place virtually this year.

Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will be participating in the two-day event that aims to help build the coaching and personnel development pipeline and strengthen diversity across the NFL.

The list is made up of current and former NFL coaches, NCAA coaches, executives and former general managers.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh are a few of the current coordinators who will join Morris for the event on June 22-23.

"The Quarterback Summit brings together the brightest, most innovative and successful offensive minds from around the country," said Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice president of football operations. "From professional development to networking to coaching best practices — this summit should leave no doubt about the promising pipeline of championship play callers within the sport of football."

Morris, 43, was promoted to defensive coordinator following the 2019 season. After starting the season 1-7, Falcons coach Dan Quinn moved Morris from wide receivers coach – a position he held for three seasons – to the defensive side of the ball.

With an extensive background working with defensive backs in his NFL coaching career, Morris spent a significant amount of time working with Atlanta's secondary.

Under Morris' leadership, the Falcons' play on defense improved drastically. The Falcons won six of their final eight games and ranked No. 1 in third-down conversion percentage (38 percent) and No. 5 in points allowed per game (16.9).

Prior to his time in Atlanta, Morris spent three seasons as the defensive backs coach for the Washington Redskins (2012-14). Before his stint in Washington, Morris was the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2009-11 and was the youngest head coach in the league at age 32.

Related Content

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones
SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney
news

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time
news

Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

NFL teams were advised training camp is expected to open on time 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line

This fall, the pressure will be on Atlanta's defensive line to, well, generate more pressure
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

16 plays entered, two remain! What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit
news

Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit

The Falcons' collection of offensive talent during the 2012 season was frankly incredible
CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 
news

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

CBSSports.com ranked their top-10 offensive linemen with Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Alex Mack not making the cut 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line

The performance of the offensive line will be important for the team's overall success in 2020
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited
news

A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited

This change of scenery might be exactly what he needs

Top News

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

Advertising