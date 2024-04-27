Players the Falcons could target on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

No. 186 overall, sixth round

The Falcons already have three capable inside linebackers on the roster: Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman and Troy Andersen. But what 2023 showed the unit is that depth matters, and taking someone like Ulofoshio could be beneficial for a couple reasons. For starters, he's another defender with a history with former Washington defensive coordinator and head coach Jimmy Lake, who now resides as the Falcons defensive coordinator. Secondly, Ulofoshio fits what the Falcons covet: speed and resilience at the point of attack. The question, though, would involve his medical evaluations. He has sustained two major injuries with his bicep (2021) and ACL (2022). However, he returned to full strength in 2023 and did more than enough to earn first-team All-Pac 12 honors. That, and according to Brugler, his last name translates to "not afraid of war." And if you don't think that's cool, I have nothing else for you.