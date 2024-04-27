 Skip to main content
Players the Falcons could target on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons prioritized a succession plan on Day 1 and defensive front reinforcements on Day 2. Where will Day 3 take them? 

Apr 27, 2024 at 07:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Senior Reporter

Disclaimer: The statements and opinions regarding players and/or potential future players in the article below are those of the AtlantaFalcons.com editorial staff and are not of the Atlanta Falcons' football personnel unless noted in a direct quote.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- And just like that, Day 3 is upon us.

The Falcons prioritized a succession plan at quarterback on Day 1 with Michael Penix Jr. at No. 8 overall. They then shifted their focus to the defensive front on Day 2, moving up in the second round to take defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and, later, outside linebacker Bralen Trice in the third round.

With Day 3 officially here and the Falcons with five picks to make, here are some players to keep an eye on come the start of the fourth round and through the draft's end.

No. 109 overall, fourth round

WR Javon Baker

WR Malik Washington

Though Washington spent his collegiate career at Virginia, he's a Georgia boy at heart, having grown up in Lawrenceville, Georgia, just 20 minutes away from the Falcons' facility in Flowery Branch. Washington was one of 59 players who were slated to attend the Falcons' local pro day on April 12. Though some evaluators would consider Washington undersized, he does sit among some of the class' best receivers in one particular category: explosive plays. Only Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze had more catches of 20-plus yards than Washington in 2023. What's more, Washington set a new ACC record with 110 receptions last season. He also led the FBS in games of 100-plus receiving yards (10).

malik

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

S Jaden Hicks

EDGE Austin Booker

Booker is touted as one of the best edge rushers remaining on the board at this point in the draft. Though the Falcons used their third-round pick on an edge rusher, it wouldn't be a bad idea for the Falcons to double-dip back into this position group. If they do so early in the fourth, perhaps Booker is still on the board. Booker doesn't have the resume some edge rushers in this draft class do. In fact, his collegiate experience is extremely limited. He only played in 18 games. He only made one start. But the instincts are there, and if honed correctly, perhaps Booker develops into an impactful rotational asset.

OT Christian Jones

LB Cedric Gray

Kansas defensive lineman Austin Booker runs a drill during Big 12 NCAA college NFL football pro day Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
LM Otero/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

No. 143 overall, fifth round

WR Johnny Wilson

CB Cam Hart

Dane Brugler's draft guide in The Athletic claims Hart is "one of the best-looking cornerback builds in the draft class." His speed and length earned him a spot on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List." Hart definitely passes the eye test. However, the issue is that evaluators don't think his look and build matches what he shows on the field. He has an upside as a special teams contributor but could also push for time outside and opposite A.J. Terrell.

EDGE Cedric Johnson

hart

No. 186 overall, sixth round

CB Khyree Jackson

LB Edefuan Ulofoshio

The Falcons already have three capable inside linebackers on the roster: Kaden Elliss, Nate Landman and Troy Andersen. But what 2023 showed the unit is that depth matters, and taking someone like Ulofoshio could be beneficial for a couple reasons. For starters, he's another defender with a history with former Washington defensive coordinator and head coach Jimmy Lake, who now resides as the Falcons defensive coordinator. Secondly, Ulofoshio fits what the Falcons covet: speed and resilience at the point of attack. The question, though, would involve his medical evaluations. He has sustained two major injuries with his bicep (2021) and ACL (2022). However, he returned to full strength in 2023 and did more than enough to earn first-team All-Pac 12 honors. That, and according to Brugler, his last name translates to "not afraid of war." And if you don't think that's cool, I have nothing else for you.

EDGE Xavier Thomas

Washington linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio (5) looks on before the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game against Texas, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Nos. 187 and 197 overall, sixth round

WR Tahj Washington

WR Cornelius Johnson

CB Kamal Hadden

S Ryan Watts III

EDGE Jaylen Harrell

16x9
