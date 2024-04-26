Players the Falcons could target on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

If the class' second-best interior defensive lineman is staring you in the face at No. 43, how do you let him pass you by? That may be a question the Falcons ask themselves Friday night according to how the picks in front of them fall. Newton's accolades speak for themself: He's the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American. In the last two seasons, he's accumulated 13 of his 17.5 career sacks along with 22.5 of his 28 career tackles for a loss. He's someone who took obvious steps in maturity and production in every year he's been active. That is something the Falcons value. And something the Penix pick also shows us the Falcons value? A succession plan. No one may want to talk about it, but could this pick help someone like Grady Jarrett stay fresh in the long run while the organization contemplates a day when they don't have Jarrett? It's worth thinking about.