Wednesday, Jul 15, 2020 02:30 PM

PFF projects Julio Jones to lead NFL in receiving, Calvin Ridley to top 1,000 yards

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Julio_Calvin_AP_19003145330711
AP Photo/Logan Bowles

The Atlanta Falcons have not lacked playmakers at wide receiver during Matt Ryan's run at quarterback, and he should have at least two excellent weapons to throw to once again this fall.

Pro Football Focus recently created an algorithm to project which NFL wide receivers are the best bets to top 1,000 yards in 2020, and both Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley were among the 23 players they believe will do so. PFF created this algorithm for fantasy football purposes, but that doesn't lessen the possible real-life implications of the projections.

RELATED CONTENT

At the very top of their list is Jones, who has not finished outside of the top three in receiving yards since 2013, when he missed most of the season due to an injury. PFF projects Jones to lead all NFL receivers with 1,628 yards, which would be 234 yards more than he had in 2019.

"The efficiency metric of yards per route run may as well be named after Julio — he has led all WRs in that category in five of the last seven years and never ranked outside the top five," PFF's Jarad Evans writes. "Jones and [Michael] Thomas were the only players to have more than 40 catches of at least 15 yards last season. Book it."

While Jones's dominance against NFL defenses is practically old hat at this point, there's another receiver on Atlanta's roster who secondaries need to keep a close eye on. Perhaps no Falcons player has garnered as much hype this offseason as Ridley, who enters his third season and has had plenty of success thus far in his career.

Ridley caught 63 passes for 866 yards and seven touchdowns in 2019, but he was on pace to top 1,000 yards before an abdominal injury forced him to miss the final three games of the season. If healthy, Ridley is more than capable of becoming a 1,000-yard receiver in his own right; that's exactly what PFF expects for him in 2020, projecting him to gain 1,066 yards this season.

"One of the fantasy community's favorite breakout candidates, Ridley is primed to reach 1,000 yards for the first time in his career," Evans writes. "Atlanta's passing offense is going to run through its two outside WRs in Jones and Ridley — Matt Ryan has a league-high 537 pass attempts to outside WRs since 2018, 72 more than anyone else. Still, the possibility of Julio hogging too many targets is a potential roadblock to Ridley reaching 1,000 yards."

Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the Falcons' explosive receivers isn't Ryan, but newly acquired running back Todd Gurley. For the first time in his career, Gurley isn't the true focal point of his offense. However, Gurley is still more than capable of surpassing 1,000 yards, himself, and defenses will truly have to pick their poison when playing Atlanta.

Related Content

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Todd Gurley 
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Todd Gurley 

Todd Gurley is ready for a fresh start in Atlanta and the stage has been set for the three-time Pro Bowler to have a breakout season 
Debate: Who was the most important Falcons defensive player of the decade? 
news

Debate: Who was the most important Falcons defensive player of the decade? 

Falcons writers Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden debate who Atlanta's most important defender was during the last decade
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Isaiah Oliver
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Isaiah Oliver

Now the most experienced starting cornerback in Atlanta, Isaiah Oliver is primed to take a leap forward after a strong finish in 2019
Early Bird Report: Matt Ryan among top-rated QBs in 'Madden NFL 21'
news

Early Bird Report: Matt Ryan among top-rated QBs in 'Madden NFL 21'

Today's Early Bird Report includes the ratings of the best quarterbacks in the upcoming "Madden NFL 21" video game
SFTB: Bad blood with Bucs? Why good players leave, 'force majeure'
news

SFTB: Bad blood with Bucs? Why good players leave, 'force majeure'

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Takk McKinley
news

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Takk McKinley

The Falcons have set the table nicely for their former first-round pick to have that long-anticipated breakout season
Falcons writers on all-decade defense and special teams selections: Best player debate, who got snubbed? 
news

Falcons writers on all-decade defense and special teams selections: Best player debate, who got snubbed? 

Matt Tabeek, Kelsey Conway and Will McFadden weigh in on the defensive team selections, including a debate on the best player and who got snubbed? 
Falcons all-decade team: Defense, special teams players
news

Falcons all-decade team: Defense, special teams players

The following defensive and special teams players were voted to the Falcons all-decade team
SFTB: Who benefits most if Fowler plays well, key to success in 2020
news

SFTB: Who benefits most if Fowler plays well, key to success in 2020

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: How Falcons' offensive weapons compare to rest of NFL
news

Early Bird Report: How Falcons' offensive weapons compare to rest of NFL

Today's Early Bird Report includes a ranking of NFL offensive weapon groups by ESPN reporter Bill Barnwell
SFTB: Expectations for A.J. Terrell, Kareem, Franco Harris, free agents
news

SFTB: Expectations for A.J. Terrell, Kareem, Franco Harris, free agents

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek

Top News

PFF projects Julio Jones to lead NFL in receiving, Calvin Ridley to top 1,000 yards

PFF projects Julio Jones to lead NFL in receiving, Calvin Ridley to top 1,000 yards

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Todd Gurley 

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Todd Gurley 

Debate: Who was the most important Falcons defensive player of the decade? 

Debate: Who was the most important Falcons defensive player of the decade? 

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Isaiah Oliver

Falcons top 10 breakout season players in 2020: Isaiah Oliver

Advertising