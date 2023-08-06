On the bubble: Frank Darby, John FitzPatrick make a case in first two weeks of camp

TE John FitzPatrick

Like Darby, FitzPatrick is another Day 3 pick of this front office who has found himself on the bubble in 2023. When speaking to the media a few days into camp, FitzPatrick noted some guys joke around that he still has his rookie status as an injury kept him off the field for majority of the 2022 season as he found himself on practice squad IR. Now, FitzPatrick is back to 100 percent, and you can see the thought process behind why the Falcons drafted him in the first place.

FitzPatrick is every bit of his 6-foot-7 frame, and so his strength as a tight end is more in line with what the traditional of the tight end position is. He's an addition in the run game, blocking at the line of scrimmage alongside the offensive line or downfield when needed. It's why some may overlook FitzPatrick's true strength in training camp, when run game blocking involves players going at - maybe - 50 percent, with no tackling.

That doesn't mean FitzPatrick's odds of making the 53-man roster dwindle because of this. I actually think it helps his case considering how he fits a mold that other flashier tight ends maybe don't. Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith are going to have significant roles in this offense as pass catchers. In a backup role, MyCole Pruitt and Parker Hesse can, too, though not in as flashy of a state. If the Falcons choose to carry a fifth tight end, they'll be bringing along someone with a little different skillset, and perhaps that's a good thing.