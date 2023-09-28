For the Falcons, playing in London 'is something that we'll remember forever'

The Falcons will play their third-ever game in London on Sunday for a Week 4 matchup with the Jaguars. 

Sep 28, 2023 at 01:46 PM
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Terrin Waack

Falcons Digital Team Reporter

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's time for the Dirty Birds to fly across the pond.

The Atlanta Falcons will depart Atlanta on Thursday afternoon and arrive in London come Friday morning. A direct flight is little more than eight hours long. But there's a five-hour time difference between the two cities, with the international one ahead of the home base, that will really throw internal clocks for a loop.

"I know how it is once you get across the pond: As soon as we land, we'll go and practice to kind of get our bodies adjusted to that time," Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. "But, at the end of the day, I think our mindset on this team is: Put the ball down anywhere, anytime, we'll be ready to play."

For the Falcons' Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, anywhere just happens to be Wembley Stadium and anytime is 2:30 p.m. locally in the U.K. but 9:30 a.m. back in the U.S. Both teams will have Friday and Saturday to adjust and prepare.

The Falcons have played in London twice before, going 1-1. Atlanta most recently defeated the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021. Going further back, the Falcons lost to the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium in 2014.

A fair bit of the veterans in Atlanta have played overseas, whether with the Falcons or another team.

"It's a cool experience because you get fans that love the game in another county," said defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, who went in 2021 with the Falcons. "But they're going to rep every jersey that the NFL has got to offer. They're going to be cheering just because. Some people know what's going on. Some people might just be learning. But the fact that they show up to an NFL game and I get to be a part of it — me and my teammates get to be a part of it — is something that we'll remember forever."

9.28.2023-FalconsDaily

Related Links

Said Bates, who went in 2019 with the Cincinnati Bengals: "I remember the fans just yelling at everything. Honestly, it's a really cool experience where it's gonna be 80,000 fans, maybe 5 percent of them may know football and the other majority probably know nothing about it. They just want to go there and support."

Said linebacker Kaden Elliss, who went in 2022 with the New Orleans Saints: "The excitement that everybody had, not only on game day but walking around with different guys and getting to just see the NFL logo out there, it's kind of crazy. Because to (the fans there), it's pitch and it's fúbtol. That's what they love, and that's what is special to them. But also knowing that they'll welcome us over for a pretty fun game is special."

The Jaguars have played in London an NFL-high nine times already, compiling a 4-5 record. Eight of those games were at Wembley Stadium, including last year's loss to the Denver Broncos. Jacksonville's sole visit to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was in 2021, a win over the Miami Dolphins.

Jacksonville will actually remain in London after Sunday's action for its Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Falcons will return to Atlanta and immediately begin prep for a home game against the Houston Texans. Business as usual.

"When they first did it, everybody was hysterical, remember?" Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said. "'How could you ever play a game over there?' Now, it's pretty common."

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Jessie Bates III, Falcons teammates, support single mother's in Atlanta area

Bates, Tyler Allgeier and Micah Abernathy spent evening with women and children at Solomon's Temple Foundation
news

Analysis: Why covering Jaguars tight end Evan Engram well is important for Falcons success in London

Evan Engram is first in yards after the catch, second in receptions and third in receiving yards among all NFL tight ends. 
news

Falcons injury report: Cordarrelle Patterson and Josh Ali participation status announced as Jaguars practice prep begins

Patterson and Ali were limited in Wednesday's practice 
news

Falcons add inside linebacker to 53-man roster from practice squad

Andre Smith joins active roster, will provide depth with Troy Andersen on injured reserve
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, overcoming rushing struggles and more

We also discuss Falcons deep threats in this Wednesday mailbag
news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 4 of the 2023 regular season

There are couple changes to this chart after Atlanta's transactions Tuesday
news

Falcons place linebacker Troy Andersen on injured reserve

Offensive lineman Storm Norton was signed to the 53-man roster as a corresponding move.
news

How to watch Falcons game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons Week 4 game
news

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: 49ers stay on top, Dolphins up to No. 2, Cowboys drop and Falcons fall a bit after Lions loss

Lots of shuffling after lots of wacky results in Week 3 action.
news

Inside Tori's Notebook: The Falcons can turn page after Detroit loss, or stay the same

Through three games, the Falcons know the issues they have. If they don't rectify those issues soon, teams -- like Detroit -- will take advantage. 
news

Falcons Takeoff: Facts, stats, quotes from Week 3 loss against Lions

Your one-stop shop for an overall statistical and factual look at the Falcons-Lions game in Week 3.

Top News

For the Falcons, playing in London 'is something that we'll remember forever'

Jessie Bates III, Falcons teammates, support single mother's in Atlanta area

How to watch Falcons game vs. Jaguars: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Analysis: Why covering Jaguars tight end Evan Engram well is important for Falcons success in London

Advertising