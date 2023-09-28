For the Falcons, playing in London 'is something that we'll remember forever'

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — It's time for the Dirty Birds to fly across the pond.

The Atlanta Falcons will depart Atlanta on Thursday afternoon and arrive in London come Friday morning. A direct flight is little more than eight hours long. But there's a five-hour time difference between the two cities, with the international one ahead of the home base, that will really throw internal clocks for a loop.

"I know how it is once you get across the pond: As soon as we land, we'll go and practice to kind of get our bodies adjusted to that time," Falcons safety Jessie Bates III said. "But, at the end of the day, I think our mindset on this team is: Put the ball down anywhere, anytime, we'll be ready to play."

For the Falcons' Week 4 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, anywhere just happens to be Wembley Stadium and anytime is 2:30 p.m. locally in the U.K. but 9:30 a.m. back in the U.S. Both teams will have Friday and Saturday to adjust and prepare.

The Falcons have played in London twice before, going 1-1. Atlanta most recently defeated the New York Jets at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2021. Going further back, the Falcons lost to the Detroit Lions at Wembley Stadium in 2014.

A fair bit of the veterans in Atlanta have played overseas, whether with the Falcons or another team.