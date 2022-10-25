NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Eagles, Bills, Chiefs stay on top, Tom Brady, Bucs and Aaron Rodgers, Packers drop after bad losses

Falcons take a small dip after loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals

Oct 24, 2022 at 11:21 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

This NFL season has lost its mind. It might be the most unpredictable season to date, with tons of upsets and even more one-score games.

I mean, the Panthers beat the Bucs. And the Commanders beat the Packers.

In the same week!!!!

What the holy heck is going on here? Even some of the most consistent winners the last five-ish years have fallen on hard times. Will it last? Probably not. And it feels like the whole league is 3-4, as the Packers, Bucs, Falcons and 49ers are, or darn close to it.

Are we seeing bad football, more competitive football or a mixture of the two?

Either way, it's interesting to scoreboard watch. It's also odd to see so many good teams down in these power rankings heading into midseason, yet here we are.

Packers, 49ers and Bucs are down, Eagles, Giants and Jets are up. Who could've predicted all that? The Bills and Chiefs are the constants atop these rankings, showing dominance that most others haven't to this point.

Let's see how the power rankings shake out heading into Week 8.

(6-0)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
League's only unbeaten team ain't going away. Real freaking deal.
(5-1)
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Only time the Bills aren't expected to win: when they're on a bye.
(5-2)
3
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Pat Mahomes is so fun to watch.
(6-1)
4
Giants_table
New York Giants
Feel for Evan Neal. Again, injuries stink.
(5-1)
5
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Vikes have a commanding lead in the NFC North. Before midseason. In a division with Aaron Rodgers in it.
(3-3)
6
4
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
First time I've seen Joe Burrow live. Dude is so, so good.
(5-2)
7
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Welcome back, Dak.
(3-3)
8
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens are really good. Still, though, gotta get better at the end of games.
(5-2)
9
7
Jets_table
New York Jets
Heal up Breece Hall. Injuries stink.
(4-3)
10
6
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Wasn't long ago the Phins wanted a new QB. Now he's vital to their success
(4-2)
11
3
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
They're going to cruise to a division title if the rest of the AFC South keeps playing like this.
(4-3)
12
7
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Okay. Maybe this Geno Smith revival is real.
(4-3)
13
7
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
At this rate, Bolts could go down as one of the season's most disappointing teams.
(3-3)
14
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
L.A. Rams must show some improvement out of the bye.
(3-4)
15
4
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers are making moves like they're going for the title, playing like they want a high draft pick ( that they've already traded away).
(3-4)
16
7
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Wouldn't ask Mike Evans, or any other Buc, for an autograph after how they looked against the Panthers.
(3-4)
17
2
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Falcons had a rough go against the Bengals, but still sit in good division standing. Can't get sidetracked by one bad result.
(3-4)
18
5
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers lost to (checks notes) WASHINGTON?!?! That can't be right.
(3-4)
19
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Bill ain't besting Halas' win total against the Bears.
(2-4)
20
3
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs is gonna get PAID this offseason.
(3-4)
21
5
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
I wonder if Kliff's still on Kyler's Xmas card list.
(3-3-1)
22
5
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Matt Ryan's hurt. Did they need to say he'd be benched even if he wasn't? Also, why bring him in if you're not going to protect him?
(3-4)
23
6
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Ron Rivera's gonna have a QB controversy on his hands, whether he wants to admit it or not.
(3-4)
24
6
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
I see you, Justin.
(2-5)
25
3
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Season's heading in the wrong direction.
(2-5)
26
2
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kenny Pickett's gonna be a good player. Gonna make some rookie mistakes before he reaches that level
(2-5)
27
2
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Now Denver's taking this (bad) show to London. Versus the Jags? That ticket might be a tough sell.
(2-5)
28
4
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Trade your best player and then go beat the Bucs? What a response from Steve Wilks' crew.
(2-5)
29
8
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Even a star-studded defense is scuffling. Saints look lost.


(2-5)
30
3
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Shoulda hired Byron Leftwich. Just sayin'.
(1-4)
31
3
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Remember when we said the Lions would be better this year? Took a swing and miss on that one.
(1-4-1)
32
2
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Everybody's get-right opponent. Even for one-win teams..
