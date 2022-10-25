NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Eagles, Bills, Chiefs stay on top, Tom Brady, Bucs and Aaron Rodgers, Packers drop after bad losses

This NFL season has lost its mind. It might be the most unpredictable season to date, with tons of upsets and even more one-score games.

I mean, the Panthers beat the Bucs. And the Commanders beat the Packers.

In the same week!!!!

What the holy heck is going on here? Even some of the most consistent winners the last five-ish years have fallen on hard times. Will it last? Probably not. And it feels like the whole league is 3-4, as the Packers, Bucs, Falcons and 49ers are, or darn close to it.

Are we seeing bad football, more competitive football or a mixture of the two?

Either way, it's interesting to scoreboard watch. It's also odd to see so many good teams down in these power rankings heading into midseason, yet here we are.

Packers, 49ers and Bucs are down, Eagles, Giants and Jets are up. Who could've predicted all that? The Bills and Chiefs are the constants atop these rankings, showing dominance that most others haven't to this point.