NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Josh Allen and Bills beat Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, but Jalen Hurts' Eagles still hold top spot

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes clashed in the NFL's eventful Week 6, with the Bills and Chiefs going at it in a rematch of last year's epic playoff game.
RELATED CONTENT:
This contest had some big moments, with far fewer stakes, but showed the Bills to be the best team in the AFC. They aren't the NFL's best. Not right now, anyway, Not with the Eagles still undefeated thanks to an awesome collection of skill players and a stout defense.
There was a good amount of movement in this week's power rankings thanks to some upsets, including one in Atlanta where the Falcons dominated the San Francisco 49ers in their best game of the season.
Let's take a look at how the league shakes out now that most teams have gone through a third of a season.
Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds
Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.