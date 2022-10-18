NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Josh Allen and Bills beat Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, but Jalen Hurts' Eagles still hold top spot

Falcons move on up following big win over 49ers

Oct 17, 2022 at 11:41 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes clashed in the NFL's eventful Week 6, with the Bills and Chiefs going at it in a rematch of last year's epic playoff game.

This contest had some big moments, with far fewer stakes, but showed the Bills to be the best team in the AFC. They aren't the NFL's best. Not right now, anyway, Not with the Eagles still undefeated thanks to an awesome collection of skill players and a stout defense.

There was a good amount of movement in this week's power rankings thanks to some upsets, including one in Atlanta where the Falcons dominated the San Francisco 49ers in their best game of the season.

Let's take a look at how the league shakes out now that most teams have gone through a third of a season.

(6-0)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
So much talk about A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts. How about that defense? Eagles are a complete team.
(5-1)
2
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Josh Allen's the best quarterback in the NFL.
(4-2)
3
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
No penalty for losing to the Bills. K.C.'s a top-three team.
(5-1)
4
4
Giants_table
New York Giants
I think everyone keeps expecting this crazy run to end. Maybe it won't.
(5-1)
5
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
I'm running out of nice things to say about Justin Jefferson.
(4-2)
6
6
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Are they every gonna figure it out and play to their potential?
(4-2)
7
6
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Let's make this four-game winning streak about defense, not a backup quarterback. Pretty please. With sugar on top.
(3-3)
8
4
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens gotta learn how to finish.
(3-3)
9
4
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brady and a talented offense seem out of sync.
(3-3)
10
4
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Don't mess with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in Louisiana. LSU alums strike bit in the Big Easy.
(3-3)
11
2
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Two things are true: 49ers are so banged up. And, they got worked by the Falcons.
(3-3)
12
3
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Rams still look suspect. And continue losing important players.
(3-3)
13
3
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
What is going on in Green Bay?
(3-2)
14
1
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Titans are healthier after the bye. They'll need to be better, too.
(3-3)
15
2
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons have commanded and earned your respect. This team is fun to watch.
(4-2)
16
6
Jets_table
New York Jets
Breece Hall's the real deal. Are the Jets?? Maybe. Just maybe.
(3-2-1)
17
3
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
389 yards passing, 3 touchdowns, no picks. But, yeah, hot take artist, Matt Ryan is washed. 🙄
(3-3)
18
6
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins ain't much without Tua.
(3-3)
19
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Might be Pete Carroll's best coaching job yet.
(3-3)
20
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Is Mac Jones gonna get Bledsoe'd?
(2-3)
21
5
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Umm, Drew?? It's the Saints, here. You in good shape???


(2-4)
22
4
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
Browns are down so much talent. Scuffling now. Maybe not forever.
(1-4)
23
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders are going on a huge run. You heard it here first.
(2-4)
24
6
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mitch Trubisky beat Tom Brady and the Bucs. That, if you can believe it, is a fact.
(2-4)
25
1
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Tell me that's the last of Denver's primetime games.
(2-4)
26
1
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals offense is a mess. Can Robby Anderson help?? DeAndre Hopkins certainly can.
(2-4)
27
1
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Lots of early-season hype. Not many wins to show for it.
(1-4)
28
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
Lions had to use their bye to right the ship, or they've have another top draft pick.
(2-4)
29
2
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Carson Wentz is reportedly out 4-6 weeks with a finger injury. Will Commanders be better?
(1-3-1)
30
2
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Jack Easterby leaves the organization. One problem solved. One million more to go.
(2-4)
31
5
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
The Bears are a get-right opponent even for some bad teams.
(1-5)
32
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Panthers trade Robby Anderson for future draft picks a day after he gets into it with a coach. Panthers will be sellers right up to the trade deadline.
