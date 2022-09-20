NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Bills stay on top, Dolphins surge after Tua Tagovioloa comeback, 49ers remain high with Jimmy Garoppolo starting again

See where the Falcons rank after Week 2 loss to Rams

Sep 20, 2022 at 02:55 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdowns in a crazy comeback over the Ravens.

Yeah, you read that right. Six. Miami looks as good as it has in years, with firepower at the skill spots and a smart-as-a-whip head coach capable of creating opportunities. That has the Dolphins surging up these power rankings, as a surprise team currently residing in the upper tier.

The Philadelphia Eagles seem determined to join an upper echelon that has remained relatively static in recent years. That's fun. And it's good for football. The same three powers are at the very top, despite the Chargers making a serious run at the Chiefs.

Even some regular cellar dwellers are showing some life, another fun development in an early season full of dramatic finishes. Let's take a look at how everything shook out in the NFL following Week 2 action, including where the Falcons landed after their loss to the Rams.

(2-0)
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
It's Week 2, and it already feels like Super Bowl or bust for these guys.
(2-0)
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Chiefs showed the Bolts that the AFC West still goes through K.C.
(2-0)
3
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
There's no need to fight when you're this good. Let the scoreboard do the talking.
(2-0)
4
5
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Six Touchdowns?!? That'll get people of Tua's case. For a week or so.
(1-1)
5
1
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Rams still look shaky after that win over ATL.
(2-0)
6
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts has officially shifted into fifth gear.
(1-1)
7
3
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert is considered day-to-day with his injury. Come back soon, bud. The league needs you.
(1-1)
8
3
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Everybody will talk about the return of Jimmy G this week. Don't forget about Trey Lance in all this. Injuries stink.
(1-1)
9
2
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Apparently losing to Philly is not an embarrassment anymore.
(1-1)
10
4
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
All seems right with Green Bay again. Let's see 'em repeat before we shoot 'em back near the top.
(1-1)
11
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Going up after a loss? Probably had 'em too low last week.
(2-0)
12
10
Giants_table
New York Giants
Say what you want about the depth and overall roster quality, 2-0 is 2-0.
(1-1)
13
1
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Jameis had three interceptions in a loss. Stop me if you've heard that one before.


(1-1)
14
4
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
No Dak? No problem, when the Cowboys defense is going that strong.
(1-1)
15
3
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Russ and Hackett haven't inspired much confidence (yet) in Denver.
(0-2)
16
8
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Somebody protect Joe Burrow.
(0-2)
17
4
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
Losing a game is one thing. Losing Taylor Lewan for any stretch is another. Injuries stink.
(1-1)
18
2
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Kyler Murray must've run 100 yards (laterally) on that TD score we've all seen by mow. Impressive, but not as much as the comeback he and the Cards pulled off.
(0-1)
19
10
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
New England doesn’t belong down this far, but we’ve got to prove a point. Patriots did not look good. I’m sure Boston media is reacting in a calm, measured manner.
(1-1)
20
3
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
The post-Big Ben era off to a rocky start.
(1-1)
21
6
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
"Lions are better." -- Me, last week. See? I told ya.
(1-1)
22
1
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
How do you lose a game like that??
(0-2)
23
9
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
That collapse against Arizona was a franchise worst. And that's saying something, considering the state of the franchise the last two decades.
(1-1)
24
6
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Nice job, Jags. Now do it against a team that isn't Indy (a team they apparently own).
(1-1)
25
25
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
Can't complain about Carson Wentz this week. Commanders defense, however, is fair game.
(0-1-1)
26
16
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Sink 'em like a stone until Indy shows us something.
(1-1)
27
5
Jets_table
New York Jets
At one point, the Jets had a 99.9 percent chance of losing to the Browns. Still won. The NFL is nuts. And win probabilities are dumb.
(0-2)
28
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta could easily have a better record after playing two tough teams. Just gotta finish.
(1-1)
29
5
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
The emotional high from beating Russ has clearly worn off.
(1-1)
30
5
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Packers bring Chicago back down after the Bears beat SF in a downpour.
(0-2)
31
5
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
This Baker Mayfield experiment is off to a slow start
(0-1-1)
32
1
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Now that's the type of performance (against Denver) you'd expect from the Texans.
