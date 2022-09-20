NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Bills stay on top, Dolphins surge after Tua Tagovioloa comeback, 49ers remain high with Jimmy Garoppolo starting again

Tua Tagovailoa threw six touchdowns in a crazy comeback over the Ravens.
Yeah, you read that right. Six. Miami looks as good as it has in years, with firepower at the skill spots and a smart-as-a-whip head coach capable of creating opportunities. That has the Dolphins surging up these power rankings, as a surprise team currently residing in the upper tier.
The Philadelphia Eagles seem determined to join an upper echelon that has remained relatively static in recent years. That's fun. And it's good for football. The same three powers are at the very top, despite the Chargers making a serious run at the Chiefs.
Even some regular cellar dwellers are showing some life, another fun development in an early season full of dramatic finishes. Let's take a look at how everything shook out in the NFL following Week 2 action, including where the Falcons landed after their loss to the Rams.
