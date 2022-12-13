NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Joe Burrow, Bengals keep rising, Kirk Cousins, Vikings fall after loss to Lions

Any catch that Rams-Raiders game on Thursday night? I mean, wow. What a finish by Baker Mayfield, orchestrating a 98-yard drive roughly two days after signing with L.A. Just incredible work by a signal caller who has been through a lot over the last year or so.

And, from the flip side, that has to be one of the most gut-wrenching losses in Raiders history. As someone who covered them for years, I've seen quite a few bad losses. Nothing, however, like that.

I keep waiting for Tampa Bay to turn it on for real, but the Bucs looked pretty bad against San Francisco. Dallas nearly blew it against Houston. Oh, and how 'bout those Eagles? Another dominant performance by them.

The Falcons had a bye and still gained some ground in the NFC South, though they've really got to turn in on over the next four weeks with Desmond Ridder at starting quarterback.