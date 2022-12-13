NFL Power Rankings Week 15: Joe Burrow, Bengals keep rising, Kirk Cousins, Vikings fall after loss to Lions

See where Falcons land coming out of their bye week

Dec 12, 2022 at 11:33 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Any catch that Rams-Raiders game on Thursday night? I mean, wow. What a finish by Baker Mayfield, orchestrating a 98-yard drive roughly two days after signing with L.A. Just incredible work by a signal caller who has been through a lot over the last year or so.

RELATED CONTENT:

And, from the flip side, that has to be one of the most gut-wrenching losses in Raiders history. As someone who covered them for years, I've seen quite a few bad losses. Nothing, however, like that.

I keep waiting for Tampa Bay to turn it on for real, but the Bucs looked pretty bad against San Francisco. Dallas nearly blew it against Houston. Oh, and how 'bout those Eagles? Another dominant performance by them.

The Falcons had a bye and still gained some ground in the NFC South, though they've really got to turn in on over the next four weeks with Desmond Ridder at starting quarterback.

Let's see how the NFL shakes out, including Atlanta's place in it, in these Week 15 power rankings:

(12-1)
1
Eagles.png
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles starting to bludgeon folks on the regular.
(10-3)
2
2
Chiefs_table
Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes threw three picks and Chiefs still won.
(10-3)
3
1
Bills_table
Buffalo Bills
Bills in firm control of the AFC East.
(9-4)
4
1
Bengals_table
Cincinnati Bengals
Bengals are a buzzsaw.
(10-3)
5
3
Vikings_table
Minnesota Vikings
Cris Carter said Justin Jefferson's better than him and Randy Moss. Outlandish claim? Maybe not.
(9-4)
6
1
49ers_table
San Francisco 49ers
Now Brock Purdy's hurt? 49ers QBs can't catch a break.
(10-3)
7
1
Cowboys_table
Dallas Cowboys
Nearly gave Houston a win.
(9-4)
8
2
Ravens_table
Baltimore Ravens
Get well soon, Lamar. And Tyler.
(8-5)
9
1
Dolphins_table
Miami Dolphins
Dolphins are a good team. Maybe not great.
(7-6)
10
5
Chargers_table
Los Angeles Chargers
Bolts look a lot better with Mike Williams and Keenan Allen back playing together .
(7-6)
11
2
Jets_table
New York Jets
Jets going back to Zach?
(7-5-1)
12
Washington_table
Washington Commanders
How Ron Rivera has kept football separate from what's going on with the franchise is super impressive.
(7-5-1)
13
Giants_table
New York Giants
Season's heading down the drain.
(7-6)
14
3
Seahawks_table
Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith has comeback player of the year on lock.
(7-6)
15
1
Patriots_table
New England Patriots
Pats moving above .500. Their season isn't over yet.
(5-8)
16
4
Packers_table
Green Bay Packers
Packers aren't dead and buried yet.
(6-7)
17
1
Lions_table
Detroit Lions
That Lions offense is humming. Jared Goff having a comeback season.
(7-6)
18
4
Titans_table
Tennessee Titans
NFC South is a punchline. AFC South ain't much better.
(5-8)
19
1
Steelers_table
Pittsburgh Steelers
Better hope Kenny Pickett isn't out long. Mitch Trubisky ain't it.
(5-8)
20
1
Raiders_table
Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders have blown four double-digit leads this season. That Rams loss was definintely the worst one.
(6-7)
21
4
Bucs_table
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Bucs offense just ain't right.
(5-8)
22
FALCONS
Atlanta Falcons
Can Desmond Ridder get Falcons on right track??
(4-8)
23
2
Jaguars_table
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jags have multiple personalities.
(5-8)
24
4
Panthers_table
Carolina Panthers
Weren't the Panthers supposed to be tanking?? Sure aren't playing that way.
(5-8)
25
2
Browns_table
Cleveland Browns
DeShaun Watson still knocking off rust? And for how long?
(4-8-1)
26
2
Colts_table
Indianapolis Colts
Colts expected to use late bye to heal up for a playoff run. That's, well, not how things have turned out.
(4-9)
27
2
Rams_table
Los Angeles Rams
Baker. Freaking. Mayfield.
(4-9)
28
1
Saints_table
New Orleans Saints
Falcons-Saints has that big-game feel.


(4-9)
29
3
Cardinals_Table
Arizona Cardinals
Get well soon, Kyler.
(3-10)
30
1
Bears_table
Chicago Bears
Can't lose on a bye.
(3-10)
31
Broncos_table
Denver Broncos
Broncos fans waiting for the season to mercifully end. What a mess this one has been.
(1-11-1)
32
Texans_table
Houston Texans
Almost beat Dallas. That's well and good, but doesn't increase the win column. That number is still at 1.
kickoff_collection_v2

Sundays In Atlanta, GA Reserved For Dirty Birds

Doesn't get better than a Falcons Sunday in the city! Shop the Kickoff Collection today online or in-store at Atlantic Station.

SHOP NOW

Related Content

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 14: Bengals move into top 5 after beating Chiefs, Bills and Cowboys rise

Falcons fall a bit after faltering vs. Steelers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Jalen Hurts, Eagles back on top, 49ers surge behind Jimmy G, dominant D

Falcons and Bucs super close in NFC South, league overall

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 12: Dak Prescott, Patrick Mahomes lead QB surge, Eagles squeak out win vs. Colts

Falcons get win vs. Chicago Bears, but Bears overall record only rises Atlanta up the rankings slightly.

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson bring Vikings up, while Josh Allen, Bills drop a bit

Falcons sink a bit after Panthers loss in Carolina

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 10: Eagles on top, Chiefs, Pat Mahomes, move up after beating Titans; Seahawks, Jets rise into top 10

See where Falcons end up after close loss to Chargers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 9: Josh Allen and Bills can't unseat Eagles, Dak Prescott and Cowboys make top 5, Derrick Henry helps Titans surge

See where Falcons land after big win over Carolina

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 8: Eagles, Bills, Chiefs stay on top, Tom Brady, Bucs and Aaron Rodgers, Packers drop after bad losses

Falcons take a small dip after loss to Joe Burrow and the Bengals

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 7: Josh Allen and Bills beat Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs, but Jalen Hurts' Eagles still hold top spot

Falcons move on up following big win over 49ers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 6: Jalen Hurts keeps Eagles on top, Josh Allen has Bills rolling and Saquon Barkley, Brian Daboll give Giants street cred

See where Falcons land after close loss to Tom Brady, Buccaneers

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 5: Eagles flying behind Jalen Hurts, Chiefs rise after beating Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers makes Packers go up

Falcons on the way up after victory over Cleveland at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

news

NFL Power Rankings Week 4: Dolphins shoot to the top after beating Josh Allen and the Bills, Trevor Lawrence helps Jaguars roar while Jalen Hurts' Eagles soar

See how Falcons stack up after beating the Seahawks on Sunday

Top News

Falcons release veteran running back

Falcons release depth chart for Week 15 of 2022 NFL regular season

Bair: Why starting Desmond Ridder is right move at right time

Arthur Smith: Desmond Ridder to take over as Falcons starting quarterback

Advertising