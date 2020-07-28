Tuesday, Jul 28, 2020 12:20 PM

NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew says Falcons have top-10 roster 

Kelsey Conway

Former All-Pro running back and now NFL Network analyst Maurice Jones-Drew is right when he said the talent the Falcons have on their roster has never been in question.

After back-to-back 7-9 seasons, the main question surrounding the Falcons now is will Dan Quinn's team start the season looking like they team they finished as in 2019? Or will they resemble the team that started off 1-7?

"The amount of talent on the Falcons' roster is not in question -- it's clear they have a lot," Jones-Drew said. "It's just a matter of everything coming together to produce the best results."

The Falcons now have 11 first-round picks on the offensive side of the ball with the additions of tight end Hayden Hurst, running back Todd Gurley and wide receiver Laquon Treadwell.

On defense, the Falcons acquired the former No. 3 overall pick Dante Fowler to pair with Takk McKinley coming off the edge. All-Pro defensive tackle Grady Jarrett anchors the middle of the defense with Pro Bowl linebacker Deion Jones roaming behind him at the linebacker spot.

A healthy Keanu Neal returns to a secondary that now features first-round pick A.J. Terrell, Isaiah Oliver, Kendall Sheffield, Ricardo Allen and Damontae Kazee.

Jones-Drew put together a list of his top-10 teams heading into the 2020 season.

The Falcons landed the No. 2 spot on the list, one spot behind the New Orleans Saints.

Here's what Jones-Drew had to say about why put the Falcons so high on his list:

"The Falcons underachieved in 2019, but it wasn't due to a lack of talent. They had 10 starters who were former first-round draft picks, including seven on offense, and they could've had 11 if Keanu Neal wasn't lost for the year with a torn Achilles. Fast-forward a few months, and the Falcons could potentially field a former first-rounder at every offensive position after signing [running back] Todd Gurley and [wide receiver] Laquon Treadwell and trading for tight end Hayden Hurst.

"The defense has talent at all three levels and was able to string together a good second half of the season in 2019. The one thing that makes me nervous with this unit is health, in light of the numerous injuries to afflict some of the Falcons' top players in recent years. The additions of Dante Fowler Jr. and rookie A.J. Terrell and the return of Neal should help the defense pick up where it left off," Jones-Drew said.

