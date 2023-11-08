Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints support Tim Green and the Steve Gleason Foundations through 50/50 raffle

ATLANTA, GA -In an inspiring display of unity and compassion, the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints are teaming up to make a meaningful impact on the lives of those affected by ALS. The two rival NFL franchises have announced a partnership to host 50/50 raffles during both of their head-to-head matchups this season, with the proceeds directly benefiting Tackle ALS and Team Gleason.

The Falcons and the Saints are no strangers to fierce competition on the football field, but they are proving that they can put their rivalry aside to rally behind causes that transcend the game itself. The 50/50 raffle initiative will provide fans with an opportunity to contribute to the noble missions of Tim Green and Steve Gleason, all while enjoying the intense competition on gameday.

Tim Green, an Atlanta Falcons legend, and accomplished author, has leveraged his platform to support various charitable endeavors, including initiatives that focus on empowering young people and encouraging literacy. By participating in the 50/50 raffles, fans can contribute to Tackle ALS and aid its efforts to finding a cure for ALS.

Steve Gleason, a New Orleans Saints legend, has become an enduring symbol of strength and resilience in the face of ALS. His foundation works tirelessly to improve the lives of individuals living with ALS and to raise awareness about the disease. Through this unique partnership, Saints and Falcons fans can stand together in support of this crucial cause.

"Sports have a unique ability to bring people together, and this partnership showcases the true spirit of collaboration and compassion," said Dennis Lauscha, President of the New Orleans Saints." Greg Beadles, President of the Atlanta Falcons, added, "We're excited to put our rivalry aside and join forces with the Saints to raise awareness for ALS and create a lasting impact off the field that goes beyond the scoreboard."

Football fans who attend the week 12 Falcons home game on November 26 against the Saints can participate by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Attendees of the week 18 Saints home game against the Falcons (on either January 6 or 7) can participate by purchasing 50/50 raffle tickets in-stadium or in the state of Louisiana by visiting https://www.neworleanssaints.com/community/5050 on the day of the game.

Fans are encouraged to participate and make their mark on this remarkable partnership. Whether wearing black and gold or red and black, supporters of both teams can unite under a common goal: to make a difference in the lives of individuals facing challenges and adversity.

For more information about the Team Gleason and Tackle ALS foundations, please visit https://teamgleason.org/ and https://www.tackleals.com/.

About Tackle ALS: Tackle ALS was started in 2018 by former Atlanta Falcons Linebacker Tim Green in partnership with the Sean M. Healey & AMG Center for ALS at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH). Tackle ALS is not a foundation, so every dollar donated goes directly to MGH. Tackle ALS and the Healey & AMG Center are dedicated to the critically important global initiative to accelerate bringing scientific discoveries to ALS patients through innovative trial approaches. Increasing access to effective treatments for people with ALS is a primary shared goal. Identifying effective therapies during these trials brings us closer to FDA approval and the opportunity to make a difference for individuals living with ALS, and our ultimate goal of finding the cures. To learn more please visit www.tackleALS.com

About Team Gleason: Founded by former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason after his ALS diagnosis in 2011, Team Gleason is dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). At its core, the foundation is on a mission to deliver innovative technology and essential equipment, all while empowering a higher quality of life for those affected by ALS. As the largest provider of technology to the ALS community, Team Gleason stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that are making a profound impact on the lives of those facing the challenges of this relentless disease.