Nerdy Birdz: Four Falcons stats you should know about Tevin Coleman heading into Week 1 vs. the Eagles

1. Coleman can: In his previous two matchups against the Eagles, Coleman has totaled 30 rushes for 159 yards, including eight first downs, and one catch for 14 yards. The former Hoosier's 5.3 yards per carry is the highest average in Falcons history against the Eagles with a minimum of 25 carries. In the divisional-round matchup back in January, Coleman recorded 10 rushes for 79 yards and will be looking to top that and help the Falcons seal the win this time around.