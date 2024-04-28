Nerdy Birds: Recapping the 2024 Draft Class

Scouting Reports

"Penix is a tall, left-handed thrower with an affinity for effortlessly whipping high-velocity lasers downfield. He has a quick release, and the ball jumps off his hand; he has no problem hitting deep outs or downfield bombs. He can vary the speed, trajectory, and touch of his throws, and he boasts an impressive collection of "downfield handoffs," when the ball seems to float gently into his receiver's hands. He brings an aggressive, attacking mentality to the position and shows a willingness to throw the ball into tight windows to give his guys a chance to make plays—while he simultaneously does an excellent job of taking care of the football."

"Very accurate deep ball … aggressive passer with a live arm to sling throws vertically and horizontally … can drive the football without stepping into throws … throws with terrific pacing on posts and deep over routes … understands how to find the vulnerable matchups, and small windows don't deter him … veteran awareness and has a good feel where the blitz is coming from … nice job throwing on the move (boots, sprint-outs, etc.) … owns an NFL frame, large hands and pocket stature … enough mobility to scramble for the sticks when he has a chance … steady heartbeat in late-game situations … developed into one of the most respected leaders on the team and often at the center of the huddle rallying his teammates … his injury history helped forge his resilient mentality, and he has the wiring to focus amid adversity..."