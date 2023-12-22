Nerdy Birds: One-of-a-kind Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London at home and a pair of rookies make their presence felt

Impact rookies

Atlanta appears to have hit on a pair of late-round defensive backs in cornerback Clark Phillips III and safety DeMarcco Hellams.

The Falcons selected Phillips in the fourth round (113th overall) and Hellams in the seventh (224th overall). Both players have shown steady progression which has been rewarded with more playing time. Phillips has been active for eight games but has only recently seen the field on defense, playing 28 snaps against the Cardinals in Week 10. After not playing in Week 12, Phillips has played a significant role over the last three games due in part to injuries to Jeff Okudah and A.J. Terrell.

Phillips has made the most of his recent opportunities. He has played 178 defensive snaps over the last three games, including 82 in coverage. During that span, Phillips ranks second among all rookies in target EPA (-7.3) and third in completion percentage above expectation (-17.3%). He has allowed just five receptions on 13 targets for 52 yards with two passes defensed and has limited opposing passers to a 50.8 QB rating.

Phillips has forced tight window throws on 38.5% of his targets, which ranks fourth among rookies over the last three games. He has surrendered four yards per target with a 15.4% ball hawk rate (the percentage of targets in which the nearest defender makes a play on the ball via a pass defense or interception). The former Utah defender has a 76.9 coverage success rate, which ranks third among rookies over that span.