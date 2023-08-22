 Mustard and (now)...pickles? Bijan Robinson becomes part-owner in professional pickleball team

"I started playing a lot, and I started loving it," Robinson said. "It helped loosen my hips a lot, so I played all the time."

Like Robinson's Longhorns and his Ranchers, both call Austin, Texas, home.

"I just love that it's there in Austin," Robinson said. "Then you get to spread out across the United States, maybe across the globe."

Robinson later learned about the team after the Falcons drafted him in the first round. Atlanta, where he now calls home, will host the league's season-opening event Sept. 21-24. While the Ranchers compete at Peachtree Corners, the running back will be in Detroit for the Falcons' Week 3 game against the Lions.

The football field is where his talents lie anyway. Pickleball is just for fun. Though, for some, it's more than that.

Which NFL player might be the best pickler? Robinson named New York Giants wide receiver, Alex Bachman.

"He is elite," Robinson said jokingly. "Like, he has to play every day."

Though, it's not just football players who are getting involved in the paddle sport. Robinson was inspired by stars from other avenues to get involved in the pickleball business.