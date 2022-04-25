Presented by

Mock Draft: Falcons trade up for quarterback, gain shutdown cornerback

Atlanta goes all in on Cincinnati talent. Take Sauce Gardner and Desmond Ridder in Tori and Kris' mock draft. 

Apr 25, 2022 at 11:58 AM


by Kris Rhim & Tori McElhaney
Trade alert! In the final mock draft of #MockDraftSZN we do something we haven't yet done in the previous 11 mock drafts we've completed this offseason. We have the Falcons trading away a combination of their extra second and third round picks to get back into the bottom of the first round. They do so to land a quarterback, one they hope will be the successor they know they need.

It's a risk, to be sure, but one with fascinating implications to think about as the draft approaches.

With that being said, it's almost draft night, people. Prepare accordingly. And if you've been with us through 12 mock drafts? Kudos to you, (wo)man. Way to stick with it! We appreciate it.


JAX
1
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0017_jaguars
Evan Neal
OT | Alabama


Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata

Kris: The Jaguars franchise-tagged Cam Robinson and signed Brandon Sheriff, but there's nothing wrong with adding more protection for their franchise quarterback. They get arguably the best prospect in the draft in Neal, a consensus first-team All-American in 2021.

DET
2
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0021_lions
Aidan Hutchinson
Edge | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, CB

NFL.com player comp: Kyle Vanden Bosch

Tori: Hutchinson is the best edge rusher in the draft. The Lions need an edge rusher. The Jaguars didn't take him. It's that simple.

HOU
3
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0019_texans
Travon Walker
Edge | Georgia

Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley

Kris: The Texans need everything. Lovie Smith secures an athletic freak for their defensive line in his first season.

NYJ
4
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Edge | Oregon

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo

Tori: We're going edge rusher heavy early in this mock draft. Could this actually happen on Thursday? Abso-freakin-lutely.

NYG
5
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Ickey Ekwonu
OT | NC State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE

NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele

Kris: Protecting Daniel Jones and crating holes for Saquon Barkley should be paramount for the Giants, arguably no one better to do that but Ekwonu in this draft.

CAR
6
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0026_panthers
Charles Cross
OT | Mississippi State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge

NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs

Tori: Everyone knows Carolina needs a quarterback. They have made that crystal clear this offseason. In this mock, however, they don't think a quarterback is worth the No. 6 overall pick. They go in with another need in mind: Offensive line.

NYG
7
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0008_giants
Jermaine Johnson II
Edge | Florida State

via Bears

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE

NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby

Kris: One of the most productive edge rushers in the country in 2021 lands in the big apple where, they are dying for help on the defensive line.

AP_21255076591388
Phil Sears/Copyright 2021 the Associated Press. All rights reserved.
ATL
8
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0029_falcons
Sauce Gardner
CB | Cincinnati

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR

NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman

Tori: Some how, some way Gardner falls to No. 8. The Falcons defensive staff rejoices, and Gardner joins AJ Terrell in the Falcons secondary.

SEA
9
Seahawks.png
Derrick Stingley Jr.
CB | LSU

via Broncos

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB

NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore

Kris: Pete Carrol and the Seahawks take a chance on Stingley, who at his best is a top five talent in this year's draft class.

NYJ
10
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0007_jets
Garrett Wilson
WR | Ohio State

via Seahawks

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Odell Beckham Jr.

Tori: Seeing as they've already used a top-10 pick on an edge rusher, the Jets pick up one of the class' top receivers at No. 10.

AP22082674521152
Paul Vernon/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
WAS
11
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0001_commanders
Kyle Hamilton
S | Notre Dame

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, S, CB

NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor

Kris: Hamilton will fill the void and be an upgrade to the Commanders safety group after the team released Landon Collins this offseason.

MIN
12
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0011_vikings
Jordan Davis
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, CB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Haloti Ngata

Tori: I swear I have mocked Davis to Minnesota so many times in so many different variations of mock drafts looping around in my mind. This pairing just makes sense to me.

HOU
13
Texans.png
Jameson Williams
WR | Alabama

via Browns

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller

Kris: If not for an ACL injury in the National Championship Williams might have been the first receiver off the board. He might not be ready for week one, but the Texans are willing to wait for one of the best talents in the draft.

BAL
14
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0028_ravens
Drake London
WR | USC

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL

NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey

Tori: Though receiver isn't a need - per se - of the Ravens, they would rather go with the best player available than reach for a specific defensive player.

PHI
15
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0006_eagles
Trent McDuffie
CB | Washington

via Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB

NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander

Kris: McDuffie and Darius Slay form one of the best cornerback duos in the NFC East, which the Eagles need for the likes of Terry McLaurin, CeeDee Lamb, and others.

AP22063647326107
Darron Cummings/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
NO
16
Saints.png
Chris Olave
WR | Ohio State

from Colts, through Eagles

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Terry McLauren

Tori: You know the Saints front office would enjoy seeing so many receivers fall out of the top-10 picks. They're not desperate for a receiver or two, but they're close.

LAC
17
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0014_chargers
Trevor Penning
OT | Northern Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, DL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Jon Runyan Sr.

Kris: The Chargers invest in in protecting budding superstar quarterback Justin Herbert, with a tough physical lineman in Penning.

PHI
18
Eagles.png
Devin Lloyd
LB | Utah

via Saints

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB

NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay

Tori: Lloyd has to be a first-round pick. He's that good. And the Eagles are one of the defenses that could find a way to make him work.

NO
19
Saints.png
Malik Willis
QB | Liberty

via Eagles

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT

NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts

Kris: Saints look to move into the post Drew Brees era with Willis, the most talented quarterback in this year's draft. Having a more than capable quarterback in Jameis Winston gives the Saints time to be patient with Willis who is far from a polished product.

PIT
20
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0005_steelers
Matt Corral
QB | Ole Miss

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, WR

NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield

Tori: I feel confident in saying the Steelers want a quarterback. In the last mock draft I did with Scott I had them taking Kenny Pickett. Now, I want to see Corral go to Pitt with the 20th pick.

NE
21
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0010_patriots
Treylon Burks
WR | Green Bay

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown

Kris: Billechick will have a field day using Burks in different positions on the field and make Mac Jones' life a lot easier.

GB
22
Packers.png
George Karlaftis
Edge | Purdue

via Raiders

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, OL

NFL.com player comp: Ryan Kerrigan

Tori: The Packers feel good about getting a wide receiver with their second first round pick. They go for an edge rusher instead.

ARI
23
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0030_cardinals
Jahan Dotson
WR | Penn State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB

NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders

Kris: Dotson makes the Cardinals receiving core almost unfair, as he joins a group with A.J. Green, Deandre Hopkins, and Zach Ertz. Dotson could thrive in the slot or out wide as he did at Penn State.

DAL
24
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0023_cowboys
Kenyon Green
OL | Texas A&M

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, Edge, WR

NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito

Tori: The Cowboys are pretty pumped they're getting a solid offensive lineman here. Could they have used a wide receiver? Sure. But Green is the second-best guard in the class, and Dallas would be a team in a position to use him right away.

BUF
25
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0027_bills
Devante Wyatt
DL | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR

NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins

Kris: The Bills continue to add to their top ranked defense, pairing Wyatt with Von Miller on the defensive line.

TEN
26
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0002_titans
Nakobe Dean
LB | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE

NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush

Tori: The Titans were hopeful the Eagles would pass on Lloyd, but they didn't. The Titans were hopeful Dallas would pass on Green, but they didn't. So, the Titans go after Dean. They're one of the teams that most need a linebacker. Dean is their guy if Lloyd doesn't fall.

AP22011092240902
Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TB
27
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0000_buccaneers
Trey McBride
TE | Colorado State

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OG, DL, TE

NFL.com player comp: Austin Hooper

Kris: McBride separated himself from the other tight ends in the class this season and even more so at the senior Bowl where he made everything look easy. Rob Gronkowski still has not made a decision on whether or not to return to the Buccaneers or football, but the Buccaneers snag their tight end of the future regardless, who will contribute in year one.

GB
28
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0020_packers
George Pickens
WR | Georgia

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB

NFL.com player comp: Josh Reynolds

Tori: Green Bay was banking on a big-body receiver being available here. Though many are skeptical of Pickens, the Packers take a chance on him.

KC
29
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Christian Watson
WR | North Dakota State

Via Dolphins

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Dontrelle Inman

Kris: Watson has been called an "alien" because of his unbelievable physical traits, he'll help fill the void left by Tyreek Hill in the Chiefs offense.

KC
30
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0016_chiefs
Daxton Hill
S | Michigan

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR

NFL.com player comp: Darnell Savage

Tori: The Chiefs wouldn't have dreamed of having Hamilton available, but luckily for them because there are so many other teams who need edge rushers, receivers and offensive linemen, a good safety like Hill is right there for Kansas City to grab at 30.

CIN
31
af_22_nfl_club-logo_0000s_0025_bengals
Tyler Linderbaum
C | Iowa

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB

NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce

Kris: Offensive line has been the Bengals biggest priority this offseason, the group's struggles is what held them back from a super Bowl. The continue to fortify the front lines with Linderbaum.

ATL
32
FALCONS
Desmond Ridder
QB | Cincinnati

via Lions from Rams

Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR

NFL.com player comp: Alex Smith

Tori: And here's where things get spicy. The Falcons (hypothetically) saw something they liked in Ridder when a large contingent of representatives went to Cincinnati's pro day last month. They begin thinking about the possibility of drafting two Cincinnati players. The Lions become a willing trade partner on Thursday night, and the Falcons trade their 43rd and 82nd pick to land Ridder. They want to have that fifth-year option available to them for a young quarterback, but they don't want to miss out on a player like Gardner with the No. 8 pick in order to take someone like Malik Willis or Matt Corral. The time allows them to see which quarterback is available to them. Turns out, it's Ridder, and the Falcons go after him.

