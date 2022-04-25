Mock Draft: Falcons trade up for quarterback, gain shutdown cornerback

Trade alert! In the final mock draft of #MockDraftSZN we do something we haven't yet done in the previous 11 mock drafts we've completed this offseason. We have the Falcons trading away a combination of their extra second and third round picks to get back into the bottom of the first round. They do so to land a quarterback, one they hope will be the successor they know they need.
It's a risk, to be sure, but one with fascinating implications to think about as the draft approaches.
With that being said, it's almost draft night, people. Prepare accordingly. And if you've been with us through 12 mock drafts? Kudos to you, (wo)man. Way to stick with it! We appreciate it.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jordan Mailata
Kris: The Jaguars franchise-tagged Cam Robinson and signed Brandon Sheriff, but there's nothing wrong with adding more protection for their franchise quarterback. They get arguably the best prospect in the draft in Neal, a consensus first-team All-American in 2021.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, CB
NFL.com player comp: Kyle Vanden Bosch
Tori: Hutchinson is the best edge rusher in the draft. The Lions need an edge rusher. The Jaguars didn't take him. It's that simple.
Biggest Needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Chris Wormley
Kris: The Texans need everything. Lovie Smith secures an athletic freak for their defensive line in his first season.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Brian Orakpo
Tori: We're going edge rusher heavy early in this mock draft. Could this actually happen on Thursday? Abso-freakin-lutely.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE
NFL.com player comp: Kelechi Osemele
Kris: Protecting Daniel Jones and crating holes for Saquon Barkley should be paramount for the Giants, arguably no one better to do that but Ekwonu in this draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OL, Edge
NFL.com player comp: Tristan Wirfs
Tori: Everyone knows Carolina needs a quarterback. They have made that crystal clear this offseason. In this mock, however, they don't think a quarterback is worth the No. 6 overall pick. They go in with another need in mind: Offensive line.
via Bears
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OT, Edge, TE
NFL.com player comp: Maxx Crosby
Kris: One of the most productive edge rushers in the country in 2021 lands in the big apple where, they are dying for help on the defensive line.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
NFL.com player comp: Richard Sherman
Tori: Some how, some way Gardner falls to No. 8. The Falcons defensive staff rejoices, and Gardner joins AJ Terrell in the Falcons secondary.
via Broncos
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, OT, CB
NFL.com player comp: Stephon Gilmore
Kris: Pete Carrol and the Seahawks take a chance on Stingley, who at his best is a top five talent in this year's draft class.
via Seahawks
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Odell Beckham Jr.
Tori: Seeing as they've already used a top-10 pick on an edge rusher, the Jets pick up one of the class' top receivers at No. 10.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, S, CB
NFL.com player comp: Kam Chancellor
Kris: Hamilton will fill the void and be an upgrade to the Commanders safety group after the team released Landon Collins this offseason.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, CB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Haloti Ngata
Tori: I swear I have mocked Davis to Minnesota so many times in so many different variations of mock drafts looping around in my mind. This pairing just makes sense to me.
via Browns
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Will Fuller
Kris: If not for an ACL injury in the National Championship Williams might have been the first receiver off the board. He might not be ready for week one, but the Texans are willing to wait for one of the best talents in the draft.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, CB, OL
NFL.com player comp: Ed McCaffrey
Tori: Though receiver isn't a need - per se - of the Ravens, they would rather go with the best player available than reach for a specific defensive player.
via Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB
NFL.com player comp: Jaire Alexander
Kris: McDuffie and Darius Slay form one of the best cornerback duos in the NFC East, which the Eagles need for the likes of Terry McLaurin, CeeDee Lamb, and others.
from Colts, through Eagles
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Terry McLauren
Tori: You know the Saints front office would enjoy seeing so many receivers fall out of the top-10 picks. They're not desperate for a receiver or two, but they're close.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, DL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Jon Runyan Sr.
Kris: The Chargers invest in in protecting budding superstar quarterback Justin Herbert, with a tough physical lineman in Penning.
via Saints
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, WR, DB
NFL.com player comp: Willie Gay
Tori: Lloyd has to be a first-round pick. He's that good. And the Eagles are one of the defenses that could find a way to make him work.
via Eagles
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, WR, OT
NFL.com player comp: Jay Cutler and Jalen Hurts
Kris: Saints look to move into the post Drew Brees era with Willis, the most talented quarterback in this year's draft. Having a more than capable quarterback in Jameis Winston gives the Saints time to be patient with Willis who is far from a polished product.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, DB, WR
NFL.com player comp: Baker Mayfield
Tori: I feel confident in saying the Steelers want a quarterback. In the last mock draft I did with Scott I had them taking Kenny Pickett. Now, I want to see Corral go to Pitt with the 20th pick.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): CB, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: A.J. Brown
Kris: Billechick will have a field day using Burks in different positions on the field and make Mac Jones' life a lot easier.
via Raiders
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, Edge, OL
NFL.com player comp: Ryan Kerrigan
Tori: The Packers feel good about getting a wide receiver with their second first round pick. They go for an edge rusher instead.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): Edge, WR, CB
NFL.com player comp: Emmanuel Sanders
Kris: Dotson makes the Cardinals receiving core almost unfair, as he joins a group with A.J. Green, Deandre Hopkins, and Zach Ertz. Dotson could thrive in the slot or out wide as he did at Penn State.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, Edge, WR
NFL.com player comp: Richie Incognito
Tori: The Cowboys are pretty pumped they're getting a solid offensive lineman here. Could they have used a wide receiver? Sure. But Green is the second-best guard in the class, and Dallas would be a team in a position to use him right away.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DL, OL, WR
NFL.com player comp: Maliek Collins
Kris: The Bills continue to add to their top ranked defense, pairing Wyatt with Von Miller on the defensive line.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OL, LB, TE
NFL.com player comp: Devin Bush
Tori: The Titans were hopeful the Eagles would pass on Lloyd, but they didn't. The Titans were hopeful Dallas would pass on Green, but they didn't. So, the Titans go after Dean. They're one of the teams that most need a linebacker. Dean is their guy if Lloyd doesn't fall.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): OG, DL, TE
NFL.com player comp: Austin Hooper
Kris: McBride separated himself from the other tight ends in the class this season and even more so at the senior Bowl where he made everything look easy. Rob Gronkowski still has not made a decision on whether or not to return to the Buccaneers or football, but the Buccaneers snag their tight end of the future regardless, who will contribute in year one.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): WR, EDGE, CB
NFL.com player comp: Josh Reynolds
Tori: Green Bay was banking on a big-body receiver being available here. Though many are skeptical of Pickens, the Packers take a chance on him.
Via Dolphins
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Dontrelle Inman
Kris: Watson has been called an "alien" because of his unbelievable physical traits, he'll help fill the void left by Tyreek Hill in the Chiefs offense.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): DB, OT, WR
NFL.com player comp: Darnell Savage
Tori: The Chiefs wouldn't have dreamed of having Hamilton available, but luckily for them because there are so many other teams who need edge rushers, receivers and offensive linemen, a good safety like Hill is right there for Kansas City to grab at 30.
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): S, OL, LB
NFL.com player comp: Jason Kelce
Kris: Offensive line has been the Bengals biggest priority this offseason, the group's struggles is what held them back from a super Bowl. The continue to fortify the front lines with Linderbaum.
via Lions from Rams
Biggest needs (via NFL.com): QB, Edge, WR
NFL.com player comp: Alex Smith
Tori: And here's where things get spicy. The Falcons (hypothetically) saw something they liked in Ridder when a large contingent of representatives went to Cincinnati's pro day last month. They begin thinking about the possibility of drafting two Cincinnati players. The Lions become a willing trade partner on Thursday night, and the Falcons trade their 43rd and 82nd pick to land Ridder. They want to have that fifth-year option available to them for a young quarterback, but they don't want to miss out on a player like Gardner with the No. 8 pick in order to take someone like Malik Willis or Matt Corral. The time allows them to see which quarterback is available to them. Turns out, it's Ridder, and the Falcons go after him.
