Mock Draft: Falcons trade up for quarterback, gain shutdown cornerback

Tori: And here's where things get spicy. The Falcons (hypothetically) saw something they liked in Ridder when a large contingent of representatives went to Cincinnati's pro day last month. They begin thinking about the possibility of drafting two Cincinnati players. The Lions become a willing trade partner on Thursday night, and the Falcons trade their 43rd and 82nd pick to land Ridder. They want to have that fifth-year option available to them for a young quarterback, but they don't want to miss out on a player like Gardner with the No. 8 pick in order to take someone like Malik Willis or Matt Corral. The time allows them to see which quarterback is available to them. Turns out, it's Ridder, and the Falcons go after him.