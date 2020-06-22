Monday, Jun 22, 2020 05:10 PM

Matt Ryan on how he's using his platform to fight racial injustice 

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan isn't sitting on the sidelines and staying quiet anymore.

The former NFL MVP has been at the forefront of trying to create change and is using his platform to do just that.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ryan, 35, launched a GoFundMe campaign with the intention to raise money and awareness for the black community in Atlanta. He kicked things off with a $500,000 donation of his own and his goal is to raise $2 million.

As of June 22, the GoFundMe has raised $1.27 million.

Since the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, conversations were sparked between Ryan, his teammates, friends and coaches that left a lasting impact.

"What we had been doing up to this point hadn't really worked," Ryan said in a recent interview with Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show." "So, if you continue to try and do the same things we've done up to this point you're going to continue to get the same results. For whatever reason the timing, I felt like I had to do it because I regretted not doing that up until this point. I regretted just [kind of] staying on the sidelines and not helping out in the ways that I could. So, it really stemmed from conversations that I've had with my friends on what I can do to make a difference."

Ryan is leaning on those who are "much more knowledgeable" about the actions that need to be done to have the greatest impact. From those conversations, Ryan will make decisions on the best way to navigate creating long-term change.

"I have a platform to be able to speak, to continue to push the narrative forward and make the change we need to make," Ryan said.

Related Content

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones
SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney
news

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time
news

Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

NFL teams were advised training camp is expected to open on time 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line

This fall, the pressure will be on Atlanta's defensive line to, well, generate more pressure
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

16 plays entered, two remain! What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit
news

Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit

The Falcons' collection of offensive talent during the 2012 season was frankly incredible
CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 
news

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

CBSSports.com ranked their top-10 offensive linemen with Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Alex Mack not making the cut 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line

The performance of the offensive line will be important for the team's overall success in 2020
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited
news

A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited

This change of scenery might be exactly what he needs

Top News

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

Advertising