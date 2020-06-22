Matt Ryan on how he's using his platform to fight racial injustice 

"What we had been doing up to this point hadn't really worked," Ryan said in a recent interview with Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show." "So, if you continue to try and do the same things we've done up to this point you're going to continue to get the same results. For whatever reason the timing, I felt like I had to do it because I regretted not doing that up until this point. I regretted just [kind of] staying on the sidelines and not helping out in the ways that I could. So, it really stemmed from conversations that I've had with my friends on what I can do to make a difference."