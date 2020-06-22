Matt Ryan on how he's using his platform to fight racial injustice 

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan isn't sitting on the sidelines and staying quiet anymore.
The former NFL MVP has been at the forefront of trying to create change and is using his platform to do just that.
RELATED CONTENT:
Ryan, 35, launched a GoFundMe campaign with the intention to raise money and awareness for the black community in Atlanta. He kicked things off with a $500,000 donation of his own and his goal is to raise $2 million.
As of June 22, the GoFundMe has raised $1.27 million.
Since the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, conversations were sparked between Ryan, his teammates, friends and coaches that left a lasting impact.
"What we had been doing up to this point hadn't really worked," Ryan said in a recent interview with Trevor Noah on "The Daily Show." "So, if you continue to try and do the same things we've done up to this point you're going to continue to get the same results. For whatever reason the timing, I felt like I had to do it because I regretted not doing that up until this point. I regretted just [kind of] staying on the sidelines and not helping out in the ways that I could. So, it really stemmed from conversations that I've had with my friends on what I can do to make a difference."
Ryan is leaning on those who are "much more knowledgeable" about the actions that need to be done to have the greatest impact. From those conversations, Ryan will make decisions on the best way to navigate creating long-term change.
"I have a platform to be able to speak, to continue to push the narrative forward and make the change we need to make," Ryan said.