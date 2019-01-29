Matt Ryan discusses Falcons parting ways with Steve Sarkisian, hiring Dirk Koetter on 680 The Fan

Under Dan Quinn, the Falcons have been insistent on maintaining their offensive scheme and asked that Sarkisian adjust to the terminology and style run in Atlanta rather than overhaul things in his own fashion. According to Ryan, that may also be the plan with Koetter.

"I think the terminology is going to stay the same of what we've been using the last four years," Ryan said. "So it will be an adjustment for him, in terms of the terminology. But, this is the same thing that happened the last time I worked with Dirk – We were in the same system with Mike Mularkey and Dirk came in and adjusted to the terminology we were using. So I know he's really good with that and won't have an issue at all with how we do things. But, like anything there will be different influences in there and what he calls and what he likes in certain situations, how he uses guys will be different."

The Falcons have one of the most versatile and complete group of skill position players in the NFL. Just a few years removed from boasting one of the highest-scoring offenses in league history, it's clear Atlanta doesn't want to make a drastic change.

If Koetter is comfortable with learning the Falcons' terminology and making slight adjustments, Ryan says that should help the players perform at their peak level on Sundays.