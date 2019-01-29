Todd Gurley, Sony Michel, Sean McVay among Super Bowl participants with special connection to Atlanta

"It's special," Andrews said. "Proud to be able to represent the University of Georgia and proud to have as many guys as we do. I think we have the most of any college.

"It's kind of where my football journey started, watching the Falcons with my uncle coaching and things like that. So, it's special to be home."

The local ties extend far past Athens, Ga., however. Patriots defenders Ufomba Kamalu and Jonathan Jones went to high school near Atlanta, attending Starr's Mill High School and Carrollton High School, respectively. Shaq Mason was a standout offensive lineman at Georgia Tech before the Patriots selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and Trent Brown graduated from Westover High School in Albany, Ga.

On the Rams' side, tight end Gerald Everett began his football career at Columbia High School in DeKalb County.

"My family finally won't have to get on a plane to come see me play," Everett said. "I can finally play in front of my home town. I wouldn't have had it happen any other way."

Despite some of the hometown ties, especially between the former Georgia teammates, the players and coaches remain focused on the task at hand. Gurley and Michel, who shared a backfield together at Georgia in 2014, have not yet spoken to each other about Sunday's game. Michel said he reached out to let his former teammate know, "I need that jersey after the game," but Gurley said the two would not talk until after the Super Bowl.