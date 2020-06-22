Monday, Jun 22, 2020 03:00 PM

Matt Ryan among NFL's best quarterbacks in pass-heavy games

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Ryan_AP_19321657534942
AP Photo/Brian Blanco

The Falcons were forced to throw the ball a lot in 2019, and they've been in plenty of shootouts throughout Matt Ryan’s career. Fortunately for Atlanta, Ryan is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL when asked to air it out at a high volume.

According to Pro Football Focus, Ryan has been asked to throw the ball at least 40 times in 115 career games. Ryan has achieved a minimum grade of 75 from PFF in 33.9 percent of those games, which ranks 10th among all NFL quarterbacks with at least 25 games of 40-plus pass attempts since 2006. In tracking this data, however, PFF found that Ryan can reach a higher level of performance more frequently than some of the other quarterbacks on the list.

RELATED CONTENT

Among the 10 best high-volume passers, Ryan is seventh in games with an 80-plus PFF grade, reaching that threshold 21.7 percent of the time. He is fourth among those 10 quarterbacks in percentage of games with an 85-plus PFF grade, hitting that mark 12.2 percent of the time, and he is fifth among quarterbacks when that threshold is a 90-plus grade, which he has achieved in 5.2 percent of those 115 games.

"Ryan, again, shows that he may be a little underappreciated in league-wide circles," PFF's Sam Monson writes. "The 21.7% of high-volume games in which he has graded 80.0-plus ranks seventh in the PFF era and is right behind the best quarterbacks we have seen. His rate of even better games is also high, and he has one of the best rates of any passer at any grade threshold we set."

The players ahead of Ryan on the list are familiar names such as Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees, but he has proven every bit as capable as those NFL icons at shouldering the load. Given the offenses the Falcons will face in 2020, including the Saints, Chiefs, Cowboys and Buccaneers, Atlanta could find itself in plenty of shootouts.

If that does turn out to be the case, the Falcons can feel confident in knowing that they have a talented offense led by one of the league's top high-volume quarterbacks.

Related Content

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones
SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney
news

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time
news

Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

NFL teams were advised training camp is expected to open on time 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line

This fall, the pressure will be on Atlanta's defensive line to, well, generate more pressure
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

16 plays entered, two remain! What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit
news

Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit

The Falcons' collection of offensive talent during the 2012 season was frankly incredible
CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 
news

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

CBSSports.com ranked their top-10 offensive linemen with Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Alex Mack not making the cut 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line

The performance of the offensive line will be important for the team's overall success in 2020
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited
news

A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited

This change of scenery might be exactly what he needs

Top News

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

Advertising