Thursday, Jun 18, 2020 04:51 PM

Keanu Neal on NFC South: Hype means nothing without results

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

With a little more than a month before the reported start date of training camp for all NFL teams, safety Keanu Neal provided an update on his health.

Neal, 24, tore his Achilles in Week 3 of the 2019 season when the Falcons traveled to Indianapolis to take on the Colts.

RELATED CONTENT:

The former first-round pick has now spent the last two seasons on injured reserve after tearing his ACL in the first game of the 2018 season against the Philadelphia Eagles.

"By God's grace, I feel awesome," Neal said. "I feel like myself again. These past couple of years have been tough, but I try to not look at the negatives, I try to think positive about it. I feel really good mentally and physically and I'm ready to get back with the guys and get everything going."

Since being drafted as the No. 17th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Neal has made a significant impact on Atlanta's defense. Neal was named to his first Pro Bowl following the 2017 season after recording 116 tackles, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Known for his physicality and ability to make plays on the ball, Neal's absence over the last two seasons has been noticeable. The Falcons finished No. 19 in the league in takeaways in 2019 with 20.

In the 34 games Neal has played in, he's forced eight fumbles and recovered three.

"My thing is to make my presence felt," Neal said. "Whoever is catching the ball, when I see them, when they see me, they just have to know I'm coming. So, that's my mindset."

As for Neal's thoughts on the talent the NFC South now has on offense with the addition of Tom Brady to the Buccaneers and Teddy Bridgewater to the Panthers, Neal doesn't pay too much attention to what's being discussed.

Talk means nothing to Neal, it's all about results.

"The NFC South is packed with talent," Neal said. "The whole hype thing, I don't look too much into it. We don't as team either. Hype without results means nothing in my eyes. The hype is the hype, once the season starts everything will fall into place."

Related Content

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones
SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney
news

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time
news

Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

NFL teams were advised training camp is expected to open on time 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line

This fall, the pressure will be on Atlanta's defensive line to, well, generate more pressure
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

16 plays entered, two remain! What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit
news

Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit

The Falcons' collection of offensive talent during the 2012 season was frankly incredible
CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 
news

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

CBSSports.com ranked their top-10 offensive linemen with Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Alex Mack not making the cut 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line

The performance of the offensive line will be important for the team's overall success in 2020
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited
news

A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited

This change of scenery might be exactly what he needs

Top News

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

Advertising