Marcus Mariota named honorary captain for Oregon-Georgia college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Marcus Mariota has been named an honorary captain for the Chik-fil-A Kickoff Game between Oregon and Georgia on Sept. 3 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He won't have to travel far to represent his Ducks, considering he now plays in Atlanta as Falcons quarterback. Former Georgia running back Willie McClendon will rep the Bulldogs in the same capacity.

Mariota might be the best Oregon football player of all time. He played for the school from 2011-14, during which time he was named Pac-12 offensive players of the year and was a unanimous All-American in addition to winning the 2014 Heisman Trophy.

He was drafted No. 2 overall by the Tennessee Titans. He played four years there, followed by two more in Las Vegas, and signed with Atlanta this offseason.