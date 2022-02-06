Kyle Pitts gets in the end zone at 2022 Pro Bowl

After being selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie year, Kyle Pitts scored a touchdown in Las Vegas on Sunday. The rookie tight end caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray on fourth and goal in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Pro Bowl.
Here's the video:
Here's another angle for your viewing pleasure.
We can now debate whether or not this is officially Pitts' first league touchdown on American soil. For context: Pitts' lone touchdown reception of the 2021 season came when the Falcons played the Jets in London.
So, please, debate away.
