Kyle Pitts gets in the end zone at 2022 Pro Bowl

Pitts and long snapper Josh Harris represented the Falcons in Las Vegas on Sunday. 

Feb 06, 2022 at 06:10 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021.
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the 2022 Pro Bowl game on Sunday, February 6, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After being selected to the Pro Bowl in his rookie year, Kyle Pitts scored a touchdown in Las Vegas on Sunday. The rookie tight end caught a five-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray on fourth and goal in the fourth quarter of the 2022 Pro Bowl.

Here's the video:

Here's another angle for your viewing pleasure.

We can now debate whether or not this is officially Pitts' first league touchdown on American soil. For context: Pitts' lone touchdown reception of the 2021 season came when the Falcons played the Jets in London.

So, please, debate away.

