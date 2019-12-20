Julio Jones on seventh Pro Bowl nod, passing Jerry Rice's record

Julio Jones was named to his seventh Pro Bowl on Tuesday night and even though it might seem like he's a sure-bet each year because he's become one of the league's best players, Jones doesn't take the honor for granted.
"It's a great accomplishment," Jones said. "Fans go and vote for you, your peers go and vote for you. It means a lot. I've been honored seven times to be voted a Pro Bowler; I appreciate everything."
RELATED CONTENT
Jones wouldn't comment on if he plans to play in the Pro Bowl right now, rather he's just focused on securing a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.
On passing Jerry Rice's record
Jones passed the legendary wide receiver's record for most receiving yards through a player's first nine seasons on Sunday in Atlanta's 29-22 win over the 49ers.
Jones now has 11,881 receiving yards, passing Rice's 11,776 yards.
As for what it means to Jones to break such a record? Not much.
Jones isn't interested in comparing himself to anyone, not even Rice.
"Jerry [Rice] is a great player," Jones said. "I think the era that we are in right now is definitely different than the pros when they [older players] were playing. I still have to keep working. Jerry Rice is a different animal looking at what he has accomplished and the time that he did it. I don't really compare myself with Jerry Rice. He is a great player, his work ethic and everything about his whole game. I have to keep going, I am not close yet."
To celebrate the birthday of one of the greatest wide receivers in the NFL, we pulled together 11 images that represented some of the most superhuman moments of Julio Jones' career.