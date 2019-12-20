Julio Jones on seventh Pro Bowl nod, passing Jerry Rice's record

Dec 19, 2019 at 09:53 PM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Julio Jones was named to his seventh Pro Bowl on Tuesday night and even though it might seem like he's a sure-bet each year because he's become one of the league's best players, Jones doesn't take the honor for granted.

"It's a great accomplishment," Jones said. "Fans go and vote for you, your peers go and vote for you. It means a lot. I've been honored seven times to be voted a Pro Bowler; I appreciate everything."

Jones wouldn't comment on if he plans to play in the Pro Bowl right now, rather he's just focused on securing a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium this Sunday.

On passing Jerry Rice's record

Jones passed the legendary wide receiver's record for most receiving yards through a player's first nine seasons on Sunday in Atlanta's 29-22 win over the 49ers.

Jones now has 11,881 receiving yards, passing Rice's 11,776 yards.

As for what it means to Jones to break such a record? Not much.

Jones isn't interested in comparing himself to anyone, not even Rice.

"Jerry [Rice] is a great player," Jones said. "I think the era that we are in right now is definitely different than the pros when they [older players] were playing. I still have to keep working. Jerry Rice is a different animal looking at what he has accomplished and the time that he did it. I don't really compare myself with Jerry Rice. He is a great player, his work ethic and everything about his whole game. I have to keep going, I am not close yet."

