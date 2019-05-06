John Cominsky is a small-school player with big-time upside for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons had seven picks in this year's NFL Draft, yet perhaps none is as intriguing as fourth-round pick John Cominsky.

RELATED CONTENT

A former option quarterback in high school, Cominsky weighed just 218 pounds when he enrolled at the University of Charleston, a Division II school located in West Virginia. Over the next five seasons, Cominsky put on nearly 70 pounds and continued to improve as a defensive end, finishing his senior season with 67 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and being named Mountain East Defensive Player of the Year.

Before getting to the strengths Cominsky brings to the table, it's worth noting some of the faults in his game, which seem like things that can be strengthened with quality NFL coaching. Cominsky's primary shortcomings seem to be his technical proficiency as a pass rusher, which are entirely understandable given the short time he's played the position.

Outside of the technical parts of the game – hand usage, leverage and angles – Cominsky has a lot to offer and a lot of room to still grow.

For starters, Cominsky has tremendous size and athleticism at the position. At 6-foot-5 and 286 pounds, Cominsky ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash – second among all players at the combine classified as "DL" – and had a 33.5-inch vertical jump, the same vertical as second-overall pick Nick Bosa.

Cominsky was also praised for his intelligence and work ethic in college, and the Falcons like the versatility and toughness he brings to the position.