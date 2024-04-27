 Skip to main content
Advertising

Falcons select ILB JD Bertrand with the No. 143 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with a fourth defensive player in the fifth round of the draft in Detroit.

Apr 27, 2024 at 02:21 PM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
TerrinWaack-Headshot
Subhan, Amna 7340
by Tori McElhaneyTerrin Waack & Amna Subhan
Draft-Pick-16x9 web-Bertrand

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons selected inside linebacker JD Bertrand from Notre Dame with the No. 143 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Learn more about the Falcons' fifth-round pick:

Height: 6-0

Weight: 235

School: Notre Dame

2023 stats: 12 appearances, 12 starts | 76 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks | Five pass breakups, one forced fumble

Honors: Led Notre Dame in tackles (101, 82, 76) from 2021-23

Tori McElhaney's analysis: JD Bertrand was one of the 59 players slated to attend the Falcons' local pro day on April 12 having grown up just outside Atlanta in Alpharetta, Georgia, attending Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

Bertrand joins the Falcons after leading Notre Dame in tackles for the last three seasons, totaling 259 tackles throughout that time with 23 of those being tackles for a loss.

What sets Bertrand apart on the field, according to draft class evaluators, is his instincts and quick decision-making ability to put himself in the right position to make a play. He plays a couple steps ahead of just about everyone, diagnosing plays well before the play even gets off.

What's more, Bertrand fits into the mold of what the Falcons have at the position with Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen and Nate Landman, even down to the personal makeup.

According to Dane Brugler's draft guide, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said Bertrand "sets the standard for everyone else on the roster." High regards for the new Falcon linebacker, who analysts say is a complete linebacker.

16x9 copy
VIEW SEASON TICKET BENEFITS

Related Content

news

Falcons select DT Brandon Dorlus with the No. 109 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with their third defensive player in the fourth round of the draft in Detroit.
news

Players the Falcons could target on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons prioritized a succession plan on Day 1 and defensive front reinforcements on Day 2. Where will Day 3 take them? 
news

'You're gonna get everything out of me': Bralen Trice talks bringing energy, playing with Michael Penix Jr. 

The Falcons selected a second Washington Husky, Bralen Trice in the third round at No. 74 overall. 
news

Terry Fontenot reflects on heavy defensive Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons drafted defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro and outside linebacker Bralen Trice during the second day of the draft in Detroit.
news

Falcons select OLB Bralen Trice with the No. 74 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with their second defensive player in the third round of the draft in Detroit. 
news

'I can't let them down': What DT Ruke Orhorhoro said about getting drafted by the Falcons

The Falcons traded up in the second round in order to select defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Falcons select DT Ruke Orhorhoro with the No. 35 pick overall after second-round trade in 2024 NFL Draft

The Falcons went with a defensive player in the second round of the draft in Detroit.
news

An inside look into Michael Penix Jr.'s 'dream come true' first hours as an Atlanta Falcon

After Atlanta drafted Penix No. 8 overall, the Falcons welcomed the quarterback to the team facility in Flowery Branch, Ga.
news

Michael Penix Jr. 'blessed' to be in Falcons quarterback room with Kirk Cousins

The Falcons used their No. 8 overall draft pick Thursday to select quarterback Michael Penix Jr., planning to let him learn and grow under starter Kirk Cousins. 
news

Players the Falcons could target on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Atlanta has their No. 8 overall pick in Michael Penix Jr., now the focus shifts to other positions, particularly those of need. 
news

'Kirk Cousins is our quarterback': Falcons look at Aaron Rodgers-Jordan Love success as blueprint for Michael Penix Jr. draft pick

The Falcons drafted a quarterback in the first round despite signing Kirk Cousins in free agency.

Top News

Falcons select ILB JD Bertrand with the No. 143 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Falcons select DT Brandon Dorlus with the No. 109 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Players the Falcons could target on Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Terry Fontenot reflects on heavy defensive Day 2 of 2024 NFL Draft

Advertising