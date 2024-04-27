Falcons select ILB JD Bertrand with the No. 143 pick overall in 2024 NFL Draft

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons selected inside linebacker JD Bertrand from Notre Dame with the No. 143 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft. Learn more about the Falcons' fifth-round pick:

Height: 6-0

Weight: 235

School: Notre Dame

2023 stats: 12 appearances, 12 starts | 76 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks | Five pass breakups, one forced fumble

Honors: Led Notre Dame in tackles (101, 82, 76) from 2021-23

Tori McElhaney's analysis: JD Bertrand was one of the 59 players slated to attend the Falcons' local pro day on April 12 having grown up just outside Atlanta in Alpharetta, Georgia, attending Blessed Trinity Catholic High School.

Bertrand joins the Falcons after leading Notre Dame in tackles for the last three seasons, totaling 259 tackles throughout that time with 23 of those being tackles for a loss.

What sets Bertrand apart on the field, according to draft class evaluators, is his instincts and quick decision-making ability to put himself in the right position to make a play. He plays a couple steps ahead of just about everyone, diagnosing plays well before the play even gets off.

What's more, Bertrand fits into the mold of what the Falcons have at the position with Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen and Nate Landman, even down to the personal makeup.