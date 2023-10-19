Falcons injury report: Updating the participation levels Buccaneers practice week continues

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — All active players fully participated in Thursday's practice ahead of the divisional road game against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, the team announced.
Through Week 7 this is the fifth time — all in the last two weeks — that the every player on the 53-man roster practiced as a full participant.
Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was back on the field after he was given a rest day Wednesday.
Click here for updated levels of participation for both the Falcons and the Buccaneers. Game designations will be announced Friday with the team's official injury report.
This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Buccaneers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in Week 7.