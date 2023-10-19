Injury Report

Falcons injury report: Updating the participation levels Buccaneers practice week continues

Every player on the 53-man roster practiced Thursday

Oct 19, 2023 at 04:16 PM
Amna Subhan

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — All active players fully participated in Thursday's practice ahead of the divisional road game against the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, the team announced.

Through Week 7 this is the fifth time — all in the last two weeks — that the every player on the 53-man roster practiced as a full participant.

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell was back on the field after he was given a rest day Wednesday.

Click here for updated levels of participation for both the Falcons and the Buccaneers. Game designations will be announced Friday with the team's official injury report.

Throwback Thursday | Falcons vs Buccaneers

This Throwback Thursday, we're taking at look back at the Falcons vs Buccaneers match-up through history as we gear up for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay in Week 7.

1 / 31
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Collins #85 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992.
2 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Shawn Collins #85 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992.

© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
3 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Alton Montgomery #22 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
4 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Alton Montgomery #22 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jeff Donaldson #42 during the Pre-Season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 14th, 1993. (Photo By Jimmy Cribb)
5 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Jeff Donaldson #42 during the Pre-Season game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 14th, 1993. (Photo By Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
6 / 31

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Bert Emanuel #87 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ruffin Hamilton #54 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
7 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ruffin Hamilton #54 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons player during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
8 / 31

Atlanta Falcons player during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
9 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Chuck Smith #90 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 9, 1997. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1997 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Kanell #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 5, 2000.
10 / 31

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Danny Kanell #13 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 5, 2000.

© 2000 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1991 preseason.
11 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Tim McKyer #22 during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 1991 preseason.

© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 21, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
12 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Bob Christian #44 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 21, 1999. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1999 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ken Tippins #52 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1991.
13 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Ken Tippins #52 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1991.

Perry McIntyre Jr./© 1991 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Eric Metcalf #21 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
14 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Eric Metcalf #21 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 22, 1995. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1995 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
16 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Craig Heyward #34 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
17 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive line during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 9, 1994. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1994 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle #58 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
20 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle #58 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tracy Johnson #43 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
23 / 31

Atlanta Falcons running back Tracy Johnson #43 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 2, 1990. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1990 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
24 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Scott Case #25 during the game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 31, 1993. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1993 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Oliver Barnett #72 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
27 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Oliver Barnett #72 during the game in Tampa Bay against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 13, 1992. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 1992 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Elijah Williams #25 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31st, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
28 / 31

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Elijah Williams #25 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31st, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
30 / 31

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Keith Brooking #56 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Roberto Garza #63 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)
31 / 31

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Roberto Garza #63 during the preseason game in Atlanta against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 31, 2001. (Photo by Jimmy Cribb)

Jimmy Cribb/© 2001 Atlanta Falcons
