Falcons release inactives list ahead of NFC South clash with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

ATLANTA -- The Falcons will be without a few key starters against the Buccaneers at home this Sunday.

Defensive lineman David Onyemata (ankle), offensive lineman Kaleb McGary (knee) and inside linebacker Nate Landman (knee) were all ruled out of Sunday's divisional matchup. This news came on Friday, but the Falcons were still waiting to make a decision on wide receiver Mack Hollins (ankle), defensive back Mike Hughes (hand), center Drew Dalman (ankle) and cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (concussion protocol) and Jeff Okudah (ankle).

The Falcons received good news for a few of these players over the weekend. On Saturday, Terrell cleared concussion protocol and was removed from the team's game report. Hollins and Hughes also received a green light to play and were not listed on the team's inactives list on Sunday morning.

The other side of that coin, though, was the news that Okudah and Dalman will not play when the Bucs come to town.

The expectation at outside corner could be the extended play of Clark Phillips III, who took majority of the defensive snaps in Terrell's place last Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Jovaughn Gwyn will be active for the first time this season. He will be the backup center behind Ryan Neuzil, who slots into the starting offensive line at center.

Logan Woodside is the Falcons emergency third quarterback. As a reminder: Woodside will dress but cannot enter the game unless both Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke are ineligible to take the field. If either quarterback is cleared to return to the field of play, Woodside would have to immediately come out of the game.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives for Week 14:

CB Jeff Okudah

QB Logan Woodside (emergency third QB)

LB Nate Landman

T Kaleb McGary

DL David Onyemata

DL Joe Gaziano