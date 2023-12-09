Falcons elevate a linebacker, offensive lineman from practice squad for Week 14

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons elevated players from both offense and defense from the practice squad for Week 14, the team announced Saturday.

Linebacker Milo Eifler and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel will be eligible to play for the Falcons in Sunday's NFC South rematch with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both are likely being elevated due to injury, as linebacker Nate Landman and offensive lineman Kaleb McGary were already ruled out on Friday’s injury report. Eifler and Vrabel provided possibly needed depth.

This is Eifler's second consecutive elevation. He played in last week's win over the New York Jets but did not record any stats during his 14 snaps on special teams.

The Falcons originally signed Eifler to their practice squad on Sept. 19. Eifler previously spent two seasons with the Washington Commanders, where played in 13 games and made four tackles.

Meanwhile, this marks Vrabel's second elevation. He was active for the Week 3 contest against the Detroit Lions but only played three special teams snaps.

Vrabel has basically been with the Falcons since he joined the NFL in 2022. He spent nearly all of last season on injured reserve, though.

In addition the elevations, the Falcons announced cornerback A.J. Terrell cleared concussion protocol and therefore is active for Sunday's game. His questionable status on the injury report has been removed.