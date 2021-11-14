Inactives: Falcons to rely on "unsung heroes" against Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS -- The Falcons traded in one pass rusher for another on injured reserve with Atlanta announcing on Saturday that Dante Fowler would return to the active roster, but Steven Means would replace him on IR with a knee injury.

The Falcons will once again rely on the "unsung heroes" Arthur Smith spoke about after Atlanta's win in New Orleans. With John Cominsky, Ta'Quon Graham and Jonathan Bullard (concussion) all listed as inactive on Sunday and Means on IR, the Falcons will look to hold down its defensive front with James Vaughters, Mike Pennel and Anthony Rush. Smith said all three were important players against the Saints. They've meant a lot to this Falcons defense over the last couple of weeks, so much so that the front office signed Vaughters to the 53-man roster two weeks ago and did the same for Rush this week.