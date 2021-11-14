Inactives: Falcons to rely on "unsung heroes" against Dallas Cowboys

Lee Smith ruled out with a back injury

Nov 14, 2021 at 11:28 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

Inactives.11.14

DALLAS -- The Falcons traded in one pass rusher for another on injured reserve with Atlanta announcing on Saturday that Dante Fowler would return to the active roster, but Steven Means would replace him on IR with a knee injury.

The Falcons will once again rely on the "unsung heroes" Arthur Smith spoke about after Atlanta's win in New Orleans. With John Cominsky, Ta'Quon Graham and Jonathan Bullard (concussion) all listed as inactive on Sunday and Means on IR, the Falcons will look to hold down its defensive front with James Vaughters, Mike Pennel and Anthony Rush. Smith said all three were important players against the Saints. They've meant a lot to this Falcons defense over the last couple of weeks, so much so that the front office signed Vaughters to the 53-man roster two weeks ago and did the same for Rush this week.

RELATED CONTENT:

In other inactive news, the Falcons will be without tight end Lee Smith, who was ruled out on Saturday with a back injury. Smith has been a nice addition to this offense in 2021, even with the likes of Kyle Pitts and Hayden Hurst in his room. The Falcons will be without his veteran presence in Dallas.

Here is the full list of Falcons inactives:

20 CB Kendall Sheffield

50 DL John Cominsky

68 OL Josh Andrews

85 TE Lee Smith

95 DL Ta'Quon Graham

99 DL Jonathan Bullard

AF_Logo_Final-Whistle-Podcast_RGB

Falcons Final Whistle | A Postgame Podcast

Join Atlanta Falcons Insiders Scott Bair, Tori McElhaney and Kris Rhim as they breakdown the latest Atlanta Falcons game action and what it means for the team's success.

iTunes Spotify

Related Content

news

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 10 contest vs. Dallas Cowboys

Falcons on wrong end of lopsided result against Dak Prescott, NFC powerhouse
news

What you need to know about Dante Fowler's return

The Falcons announce that Dante Fowler has been activated off IR. In a corresponding move, fellow OLB Steven Means is placed on IR.
news

Falcons injury report: Steven Means to injured reserve; two Falcons downgraded to out vs. Dallas Cowboys

Lee Smith, Jonathan Bullard won't play in NFC showdown
news

Five things to watch when the Falcons travel to face Dallas

The Falcons have an opportunity to get above .500, what do they need to do to get there against the Cowboys? 
news

What goes on, why there's value, in Dean Pees 'signal callers meeting'

Grady Jarrett says meeting 'helps us from a leadership standpoint,' gives players a chance to chime in on game plan
news

Falcons injury report: Steven Means among three Falcons doubtful to play Dallas Cowboys

Kendall Sheffield ruled out of big contest in Dallas
news

Who will win, Falcons or Cowboys? Experts' Picks

The Falcons travel to Dallas for final NFC East battle of the season
news

Bair Mail: On safety(?!?) Cordarrelle Patterson, Terry Fontenot finding hidden gems, filling in for Calvin Ridley and more

We answer (tons of) your questions in Friday's mailbag
news

'I definitely owe Kyle': Micah Parsons looking for revenge in first NFL matchup with Kyle Pitts

The two first-round picks will meet for the first time since the 2016 5A Pennsylvania state championship.
news

Falcons injury report: Steven Means, Lee Smith participation levels unchanged as Cowboys week continues

Kendal Sheffield remains out with hamstring ailment
news

What the Cam Newton signing means for the Falcons, NFC south

Cam Newton returns to Carolina on one-year deal

Top News

Three gut reactions from Falcons Week 10 contest vs. Dallas Cowboys

Game Photos | Week 10 Falcons at Dallas

Inactives: Falcons to rely on "unsung heroes" against Dallas Cowboys

What you need to know about Dante Fowler's return

Advertising