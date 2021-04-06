In partnership with the Atlanta Falcons & NFL FLAG, support from Nike, Alabama sanctions girls flag football as an official high school sport

"We are thrilled to see girls' flag football continue to expand outside of Georgia. The goal has always been to grow the game," says Atlanta Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay. "The need and desire for more girls' programming is there, and we are really excited the Alabama High School Athletic Association has agreed to add the sport and can now give young women more opportunities to play sports in high school. We look forward to seeing how far and wide we can expand the game of girls' flag football together."