How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons and New York Jets will see a lot of each other over the next few days. They have joint practice sessions scheduled against each other on Friday and Saturday. Then the Falcons have a walk-through on Sunday, a brief respite before they play the Jets on Monday Night Football.

It will be a good week of work for all involved, with the game a public progress report to see where the Falcons stand with one preseason contest remaining.

Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming contest at MetLife Stadium:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. New York Jets (1-0)

When: Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET

Announcers: Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: The ESPN app (with an ESPN-plus subscription or local TV login)

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

Skies: Overcast with rain showers

High/low: 80 degrees/69 degrees

Rain: 58 percent chance

Humidity: 81 percent

Moon: Waning crescent