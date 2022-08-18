How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons and New York Jets will see a lot of each other over the next few days. They have joint practice sessions scheduled against each other on Friday and Saturday. Then the Falcons have a walk-through on Sunday, a brief respite before they play the Jets on Monday Night Football.
RELATED CONTENT:
It will be a good week of work for all involved, with the game a public progress report to see where the Falcons stand with one preseason contest remaining.
Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming contest at MetLife Stadium:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. New York Jets (1-0)
When: Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: MetLife Stadium
Announcers: Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: The ESPN app (with an ESPN-plus subscription or local TV login)
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Overcast with rain showers
High/low: 80 degrees/69 degrees
Rain: 58 percent chance
Humidity: 81 percent
Moon: Waning crescent
*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com, (and yes, we know the game is played indoors)
Interested in Falcons tickets?
Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!