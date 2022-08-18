Presented by

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons preseason game at MetLife Stadium

Aug 18, 2022 at 02:42 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

The Falcons and New York Jets will see a lot of each other over the next few days. They have joint practice sessions scheduled against each other on Friday and Saturday. Then the Falcons have a walk-through on Sunday, a brief respite before they play the Jets on Monday Night Football.

RELATED CONTENT:

It will be a good week of work for all involved, with the game a public progress report to see where the Falcons stand with one preseason contest remaining.

Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming contest at MetLife Stadium:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (1-0) vs. New York Jets (1-0)

When: Monday at 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium

TV: ESPN; Ch. 2 WSB

Announcers: Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick, Laura Rutledge

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: The ESPN app (with an ESPN-plus subscription or local TV login)

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Overcast with rain showers

High/low: 80 degrees/69 degrees

Rain: 58 percent chance

Humidity: 81 percent

Moon: Waning crescent

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com, (and yes, we know the game is played indoors)

AF_2022_DM-1920x1080_web_v2

Interested in Falcons tickets?

Join us in 2022 for our biggest season yet! Find the best seats to watch the 2022 draft picks and your Dirty Birds in action!

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

'Never get comfortable': Prove-it mentality helped Tyler Allgeier earn BYU scholarship, then NFL Draft pick

Allgeier taking nothing for granted in the pros, fighting to make instant impact on 2022 Falcons

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Deion Jones, Falcons salary-cap situation and preseason position battles

We discuss all that and more in this Thursday, pre-joint practices mailbag

news

'I had a point to prove': DeAngelo Malone motivated to defy expectations with hometown team

Ellenwood, Ga. native ready to prove he can thrive at NFL level

news

Falcons add receiver to 2022 preseason roster, release another

Atlanta has signed KeeSean Johnson after the receiver was with the San Francisco 49ers throughout the first two weeks of training camp.

news

Falcons release depth chart heading into Week 2 of 2022 NFL preseason

Team hierarchy remains the same on depth chart heading into joint practices with New York Jets

news

Michael Vick reflects on 2001 NFL Draft, strong bond he built with city of Atlanta

Former Falcons quarterback also details his present, future endeavors in media, athlete mentorship

news

Camp Report: Frank Darby, Bryan Edwards, KhaDarel Hodge, competition heats up at wide receiver

Though the 53-man cut down is still two weeks away, the Falcons still have a lot of work to do before making a decision as to who they'll carry at the wide receiver position.

news

Falcons release four players, place another on injured reserve

Cuts made as NFL roster limits dropped to 85 on Tuesday

news

Bair Mail: On Arnold Ebiketie and defining success for defensive rookies, Kaleb McGary, Drake London and depth charts

We also talk about Troy Andersen and what to make of that first defensive drive vs. Detroit

news

Camp report: Dee Alford shines (again), Deion Jones and notes from open practice at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Team conducted padded practice in front of fans at their home field

news

Dueling 53-man roster projections, Part II: The defense, specialists

Scott makes his picks for who makes the 53-man roster. Tori gives her rebuttal.

Top News

'Never get comfortable': Prove-it mentality helped Tyler Allgeier earn BYU scholarship, then NFL Draft pick

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder, Deion Jones, Falcons salary-cap situation and preseason position battles

How to watch Falcons preseason game vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio

'I had a point to prove': DeAngelo Malone motivated to defy expectations with hometown team

Advertising