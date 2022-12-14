How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will travel to New Orleans to clash against their NFC South divisional opponent, the Saints, for Week 15 at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 18. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming away game:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (5-8) vs. New Orleans Saints (4-9)
When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST
Where: Caesars Superdome
National TV: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Sunny with afternoon clouds.
High/low: 54 degrees/47 degrees.
Rain: One percent chance.
Humidity: 51 percent.
