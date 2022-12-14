How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Videos Kaleb McGary: 'There was a lot of excitement to get back to practice,' after the bye | Press Conferences

Videos Grady Jarrett: 'It will be a treat for other people,' to see Ridder work | Press Conferences

Videos Younghoe Koo discusses his unlikely journey from Korea to NFL | Falcons in Focus Podcast

Videos Falcons coordinators speak to the media on upcoming rivalry game in New Orleans

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on Desmond Ridder starting in week 15 against the New Orlean Saints | Press Conference

Videos Charles London speaks on 'being excited for Desmond's opportunity' | Press Conference

Videos Desmond Ridder speaks on 'being comfortable and prepared for Sunday | Press Conference

Videos Michael Vick runs in two TDs in win over Saints NFL Throwback

Videos Desmond Ridder as starting QB & keys to beating the New Orleans Saints | Falcons Audible Podcast

Videos Tyler Allgeier speaks on 'getting the chemistry going' | Press Conference

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on 'roster changes' | Press Conference

Videos Falcons name Desmond Ridder starting QB for Week 15 vs. Saints

Videos Take a look at how the offensive line is executing at the line of scrimmage and creating run lanes | Film Review

Videos Chris Lindstrom named 2022 Atlanta Falcons Walter Payton Man of the Year

Videos Drake London is mic'd up for career-high game | Mic'd Up

Videos Arthur Smith speaks on 'getting back into the win column' | Press Conference

Videos Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder and how Falcons can rebound from Steelers loss

Videos Falcons' Top Plays vs. Steelers Week 13

Videos Every Drake London catch in 95-yard game Week 13

Videos Marcus Mariota speaks to media after loss to the Steelers

Videos Arthur Smith speaks to media following loss to Steelers

Videos Extended Highlights | Falcons vs. Steelers | Week 13

Videos Firkser hauls in sliding catch for 15 yards to move the chains

Videos MyCole Pruitt's HERCULEAN REACH nets TD for Falcons

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson puts quickness on display with 11-yard rush

Videos Cordarrelle Patterson dashes down the sideline for 22-yard rush

Videos Mariota dials launch codes to London for 37-yard gain

Videos Younghoe Koo's 50-yard FG trims Falcons' deficit to three

Videos Parker Hesse is WIDE open on 17-yard reception

Videos Tyler Allgeier breaks free up the middle for 20-yard rush

Videos Drake London hauls in 11-yard reception on play action

Videos Richie Grant reads play perfectly on 5-yard TFL vs. Pickett

Videos 'Back in Red' | Falcons vs. Steelers | Hype

Videos Grady Jarrett: 'We have to capitalize off the things we're doing well.' | Press Conferences

Videos Atlanta Falcons' coordinators speak on week 13 against the Steelers | Press Conferences

Videos Jake Matthews discusses the birth of his son on a game day, coming from football royalty | Falcons in Focus

Videos MyCole Pruitt: 'comfortable with the system' | Press Conference

Videos Richie Grant: 'as long as we are in the hunt we have a chance' | Press Conference

Videos Jaylinn Hawkins: 'preparing for weapons on the perimeter' | Press Conference