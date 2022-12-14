Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow Falcons game at Caesars Superdome

Dec 14, 2022 at 02:12 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

The Falcons will travel to New Orleans to clash against their NFC South divisional opponent, the Saints, for Week 15 at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, December 18. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming away game:

RELATED CONTENT:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-8) vs. New Orleans Saints (4-9)

When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST

Where: Caesars Superdome

National TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.

Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Sunny with afternoon clouds.

High/low: 54 degrees/47 degrees.

Rain: One percent chance.

Humidity: 51 percent.

*We leave no stone unturned here at AtlantaFalcons.com.

