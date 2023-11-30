Presented by

How to watch Falcons game vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio

What you need to know to watch, follow the Falcons' Week 13 game against the Jets.

Nov 30, 2023 at 11:45 AM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons look to get back at .500 against the New York Jets on the road in Week 13.

The Jets are riding a four-game losing streak, while Atlanta tries to stack a win for the time since the start of the season.

Before the Falcons kick off against the Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about the matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 13 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) vs. New York Jets (4-7)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Shannon Spake

Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on NFL+ and with Hulu, YouTube TV or other streaming live TV services that include FOX.

Streaming outside the market: A subscription to YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket is the only way to watch out-of-market games.

Radio: 92.9-FM The Game. Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.

Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer

WEATHER FORECAST

(per The Weather Channel)

Skies: Showers

High/low: 54 degrees/43 degrees

Rain: 52% chance

Humidity: 82%

Moon: Waning Gibbous

