How to watch Falcons game vs. Jets: Time, TV, live stream, radio

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Falcons look to get back at .500 against the New York Jets on the road in Week 13.

The Jets are riding a four-game losing streak, while Atlanta tries to stack a win for the time since the start of the season.

Before the Falcons kick off against the Jets on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, let Taylor Vismor and a special guest catch you up with everything you need to know about the matchup on the official Atlanta Falcons pregame show that streams live on YouTube starting at noon ET.

Here's how to tune in to the Week 13 game in or out of the Atlanta market:

HOW TO WATCH

What: Atlanta Falcons (5-6) vs. New York Jets (4-7)

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET