How to watch Falcons game vs. Buccaneers: Time, TV, live stream, radio

The Falcons will hit the road to face their NFC South divisional opponent, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for Week 5 at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, October 9. Here's all the info you need to watch, listen to or stream the team's upcoming away game in Tampa Bay:
HOW TO WATCH
What: Atlanta Falcons (2-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-2)
When: Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EDT
Where: Raymond James Stadium
TV: FOX 5
Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver
Streaming inside the Atlanta market: Fans in the Atlanta market can stream the game on the Atlanta Falcons app.
Streaming outside the market: Watch live out-of-market preseason games and replay every game of the season with the NFL+ app. For those outside the country, use GamePass International
Radio: 92.9-FM The Game, Those with SiriusXM Radio can find games here.
Announcers: Wes Durham, Dave Archer
WEATHER FORECAST
Skies: Sunny along with a few clouds. Slight chance of a rain shower.
High/low: 86 degrees/69 degrees
Rain: 16 percent chance
Humidity: 63 percent
