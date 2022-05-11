How did draft decisions affect Falcons veterans? -- Question of the Week

We're heading into a new period of the offseason which will usher in more team activities. Rookie minicamp begins this weekend, and OTAs will follow at the end of the month.

Last week, we spent a lot of time discussing the rookie class. This week, we're going to take a look at the veteran presence we will see out on the field this month.

What's your reaction to the Grady Jarrett extension? How important was that move for the Falcons?

Tori: I have said this in a previous "Question of the Week" that I originally thought the Falcons would work from the inside out during this year's draft. So, my thought process was that the Falcons would prioritize offensive linemen, defensive linemen and edge rushers over skill players like receivers, quarterbacks and running backs. Well, now we know why they did the latter, not the former. A big part of this decision I believe lay in the fact the Falcons were planning on extending Jarrett, which is another important move not just of this offseason but for the future as Jarrett will now be in Atlanta until 2025 under the new contract.

I wrote a bit more about my thoughts re: Jarrett’s extension in my post-draft observations. I recommend you read that for my two cents.

Kris:One of the most important parts of having a successful "transition" period for NFL teams looking to return to prominence is having talented veterans who represent the team's values or ethos, in the Falcons' case. Jake Matthews and Grady Jarrett are both great examples of that, as they are both among the best in the league at their respective positions and also have the respect of the team off the field; just ask Dean Pees what he thinks about Grady Jarrett. Resigning Jarrett helped the Falcons free up some cap space and keeps a talented veteran who will help accelerate the Falcons' transition.