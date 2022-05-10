Analyzing the futures of Marcus Mariota, Deion Jones and others: Six Falcons post-draft observations

It all begged the question: Is Deion Jones' days as a Falcons numbered? And to that the answer is simple: We don't know... yet.

It doesn't take a mathematician to take one look at Jones' contract on Spotrac or OverTheCap.com to see the Falcons are in a bind with him either way you slice it. After parting ways with Matt Ryan, and extending Matthews and Grady Jarrett (more on Jarrett in the next section), Jones carries the largest cap hit at $20 million this year.

If the Falcons are in the market to part ways with Jones, that's going to require them to take on even more dead money than they already are. And that number is extremely high as it currently stands, with the Falcons "taking it on the chin" (per Fontenot) this offseason with $62.8 million in dead money.

If the Falcons choose to move Jones, it's going to be hit. If he's cut before June 1, he'll carry $24.3 million in dead money. If he's cut after June 1, that number lowers only slightly to $18.9 million. Neither option would be viable solutions for the Falcons at this time.

If Jones is traded, however, it's an easier pill for the Falcons to swallow, particularly a trade after June 1, which would result in Jones only having a $5.3 million dead money hit, while saving the Falcons $14.7 million in cap space.

Then, there's the final option: Keep Jones in Atlanta.

Right now, though, the jury is still out, as we simply don't know which way the Falcons are leaning when it comes to their veteran inside linebacker.

4. The Falcons prove they really do "love Grady"

It was said time and time again from the moment the season ended to the moment Jarrett signed his three-year extension: "We love Grady." Smith said it. Fontenot said it. Dean Pees said it before the season was even over. The Falcons love Jarrett, and wanted to keep him in Atlanta. And after negotiations, they made it happen. Jarrett will be in Atlanta until at least 2025.